 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Real-Life Places that Inspired Your Favorite Disney Movies
Eco
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
Wellness
25 Life Lessons Written by a 100-Year-Old Man
Healthy Living Tips
5 Things You Didn't Know You Needed to Do Before Lunchtime
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 23  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
11 Real-Life Places that Inspired Your Favorite Disney Movies

If you're obsessed with Disney movies as well as wandering around the real world, this is going to make your year. These 11 much-beloved Disney movies were inspired by places around the globe, and guess what? It's totally possible for you to see these spots in real life, too! Pack your Disney DVDs in your suitcase — these striking destinations will take your breath away.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
On The RoadTravel InspirationDisney MoviesTravel TipsDisneyTravelMovies
Join The Conversation
Summer
What It's Really Like Staying at a Sandals Resort
by Lisette Mejia
Selena Gomez's Best Moments on Wizards of Waverly Place
Selena Gomez
by Celia Fernandez
Amtrak Train Across Country Tips
Travel
I Took Amtrak Across America — Here's What It Was Like
by Macy Cate Williams
Ansel Elgort on The Fault in Our Stars Anniversary
Ansel Elgort
by Brinton Parker
Best TV Shows That Were Only on For One Season
TV
10 1-Season Wonders That Should Be Brought Back From the Dead
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds