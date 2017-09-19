6 Reasons to Visit Disneyland Alone

As my 31st birthday crept up on me, I knew I wanted to feed my travel bug. I tossed around ideas like a train ride to San Diego, a trip to Salt Lake City to hang out with my little sister, or a road trip to San Francisco. After going over those ideas, I decided to stay close to my new home in LA and go to Disneyland. Since my friends weren't able to make the trip with me, I decided to go solo. Yes, this single 30-something went to Disneyland with no children and no friends and had more fun than I've had in years. The Disney brand has a special place in my heart since it's where my family and I spent time at least one family vacation per year. We (OK, my dad) would pack up our van and drive eight hours to visit the most magical place on earth. We even went on a Disney cruise! So spending the day at Disneyland not only helped me create new memories but also helped me relive memories from my childhood.



33 Things That Make Disneyland Better Than Disney World Related