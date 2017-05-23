 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Cool Things to Do With Hotel Amenities
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Cool Things to Do With Hotel Amenities

The mini bar may be a costly spot to raid when you're staying at a hotel, but the mini bottles of shampoo and conditioner and other bathroom supplies are fair game (and free). And the general rule of thumb is that it's acceptable to bring home amenities you've already used. We're very into reusing things, because not only is it good for the environment, it's good for your pockets, too. Here are a couple of really cool things to do with your hotel loot.

Related
9 Expert Travel Tips You've Never Thought Of

Previous Next
Join the conversation
UpcyclingTravel TipsEcoDIYTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Anna-Monette-Roberts Anna-Monette-Roberts 5 years
Emily what great ideas! I will definitely start using a toothbrush to clean my sink and shower. @Nancy Einhart I think what that says about you is you are already a super savvy person!
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 5 years
Oh, ha...I also clean with toothbrushes. I'm not sure what all this says about me.
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 5 years
Oh my god! The macaron soaps are just adorable! Also: I love using shower caps as bowl covers. I don't kno what I'd do without them.
Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
Baby Born During a Gentle C-Section
Viral Videos
Incredible Video of a Newborn "Popping Out" Is Unlike Anything You've Seen
by Lauren Levy
Best Man's Speech at Pippa Middleton's Wedding
Pippa Middleton
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
by Caitlin Hacker
Consumerism
by Hilary White
Books Set at the Beach 2017
Summer
by Nicole Yi
Walt Disney World Resort With a Toddler
Walt Disney World
How to Navigate Walt Disney World Resort With Your Preschooler
by Sarah Lipoff paid for by Walt Disney World
Best DIY Projects For Home Decorating
Home How To
33 Designer-Worthy DIYs For a Polished Home
by Angela Elias
Free Printable Packing Checklists
Organization
by Emilia Benton
Does All Wine Have Sulfites?
Food News
The Truth About Sulfites in Wine
by Erin Cullum
Things to Do in Lima
Travel
by Alessandra Foresto
Questions to Ask Before Traveling With Friends
Summer
by Tara Block
Why You Shouldn't Check Luggage
Travel
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds