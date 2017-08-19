 Skip Nav
10 Things You Have to Do When You Visit Santorini, Greece

You've successfully transported yourself to your chosen vacation destination: the blue-and-white-peppered island of Santorini, Greece. After checking into your travel abode, taking a load off for a hot second feels like well-deserved bliss. But what now? If only you had a handful of solid ideas in your pocket to take care of those first 24 hours when you're shaking off that "just-arrived-eyelids-heavy-no-clue-what-to-do-first-but-don't-want-to-miss-anything" haze you're so gracefully sporting. That's where we come in with a lovingly curated guide to get your Greek-cation rolling on the right foot. We're gifting you with the perfect first day on location, and yes, it includes feta. Perfection may not realistic, but damn, if we can't come close.

Hike Between Oia and Fira
Meet the Some of the Locals
Breathe and Take In the Views
Indulge!
Find Happy
Stroll Through Oia
Browse the Shops
Taste the Local Wines
Absorb the Sunset
Dine at a Traditional Greek Taverna
