14 Terrifying Adult Coloring Books That Aren't For Hallo-weenies

Adult coloring book fans, grab your crayons . . . if you dare. Because when it comes to Halloween time, your soothing, everyday coloring pages just won't do; the only acceptable way for fright fans to celebrate the season is with spooky themes! We've rounded up some of the best horror-themed coloring books out there, and they're definitely not for Hallo-weenies. So if you live for the scary season, get ready to fill your shopping cart with these 14 spooktacular options.

The Beauty of Horror: A GOREgeous Coloring Book ($12)
Action Horror Coloring Book ($13)
Haunted House: Horror Midnight Coloring Books Challenge ($7)
Alice's Nightmare in Wonderland Colouring Book ($13)
Serial Killer Coloring Book ($6)
Edgar Allan Poe: An Adult Coloring Book ($10)
Everyday Horror ($6)
Horror Land ($6)
Halloween Coloring Book: A Spine-Tingling Fantasy Art Adventure ($14)
The Beauty of Horror 2: Ghouliana's Creepatorium: Another GOREgeous Coloring Book ($12)
Gothic Halloween: A Scary Adult Coloring Book ($8)
Horror Land: Entrapment ($6)
Monsters of Literature Adult Coloring Book of Horror ($9)
Horrors from the Crypt: An Outstanding Illustrated Doodle Nightmares Coloring Book ($4)
