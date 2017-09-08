14 Terrifying Adult Coloring Books That Aren't For Hallo-weenies

Adult coloring book fans, grab your crayons . . . if you dare. Because when it comes to Halloween time, your soothing, everyday coloring pages just won't do; the only acceptable way for fright fans to celebrate the season is with spooky themes! We've rounded up some of the best horror-themed coloring books out there, and they're definitely not for Hallo-weenies. So if you live for the scary season, get ready to fill your shopping cart with these 14 spooktacular options.