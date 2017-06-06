 Skip Nav
Shades of Green Military Resort at Walt Disney World

Did You Know Disney World Has a Private Resort For Military Personnel?

Posted by Shades of Green Resort on Tuesday, March 13, 2012

There are a whopping 34 resorts and hotels on the Walt Disney World grounds. One particular resort, however, has remained a relative mystery to even the most seasoned of visitors. Shades of Green is a resort just steps away from Magic Kingdom that's officially owned by the US Department of Defense.

Though the resort's existence isn't common knowledge, information about Shades of Green is pretty accessible! According to Stars and Stripes, the resort is located between two golf courses. It's also in very close proximity to Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and the Grand Floridian.

Shades of Green is open to military personnel of all ranks, as well as their family members and any friends traveling with them. Compared to other on-site hotels, the rooms at Shades of Green are much more affordable and typically start around $109 — although the price is influenced by the guest's military ranking. In addition to the great rate, the resort also has several restaurants, pools, tennis courts, a video arcade, and more.

What's more, parents can still buy their little ones Disney souvenirs at the gift shop, at a discounted price to boot! Though the monorail does not stop at Shades of Green, there is free bus that offers transportation to the parks.

In an interview with Stars and Stripes, general manager Edward Fagan said, "Disney is a place where dreams come true. It's the number-one family tourist destination in the world. In its midst we have a beautiful resort," adding, "This is something that is provided by the US military as a thank you for your service."

What a beautiful day. 🌞

A post shared by Shades Of Green Resort (@shadesofgreenwdw) on

