I Took a Solo Road Trip, and Here's What I Learned

I wasn't exactly planning on taking a road trip from basically the Canadian border to the Mexican border, but that's what happened.

I had to be in Minot, ND, for business and Phoenix, AZ, for a wedding both in the same month. As much as I wanted to take two separate trips, there was no way around it. Between family events, budgets, and deadlines, my choices were to make it one trip . . . or miss the wedding. Only one of those was an option. So, off I went and I began to plan what ended up being the trip of a lifetime.

On this trip, I met real cowboys, saw the amazing terrain of the US, ate new things, saw new things, got smoked by a woman in a prairie-style dress (and she was probably as old as my grandmother), and drove on a literal dirt road that was considered a county road (with trucks passing me on the other side). Here are a few things that I learned.