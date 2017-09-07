 Skip Nav
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
DIY
36 Couples Costume Ideas That Are Ridiculously Cheap
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Took a Solo Road Trip, and Here's What I Learned

I wasn't exactly planning on taking a road trip from basically the Canadian border to the Mexican border, but that's what happened.

I had to be in Minot, ND, for business and Phoenix, AZ, for a wedding both in the same month. As much as I wanted to take two separate trips, there was no way around it. Between family events, budgets, and deadlines, my choices were to make it one trip . . . or miss the wedding. Only one of those was an option. So, off I went and I began to plan what ended up being the trip of a lifetime.

On this trip, I met real cowboys, saw the amazing terrain of the US, ate new things, saw new things, got smoked by a woman in a prairie-style dress (and she was probably as old as my grandmother), and drove on a literal dirt road that was considered a county road (with trucks passing me on the other side). Here are a few things that I learned.

Related
21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip

America Really Is Beautiful
Small Towns Are Amazing
Make Time For Your "Must Dos"
Just Go With It
Keep Your Guard Up
Problem-Solving Is Key
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel TipsTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Aly Walansky
Disney Cruise Tips
Disney
44 Disney Cruise Hacks You Need to Know Before Sailing
by Hilary White
How to Keep Jewelry From Tangling
DIY
The Easy Way to Keep Your Jewelry From Tangling While Traveling or Moving
by Nicole Yi
Instagram and Travel
Travel
by Annie Gabillet
Shades of Green Military Resort at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World
Did You Know Disney World Has a Private Resort For Military Personnel?
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds