You Can Get 1-Way Tickets as Low as $49 With Southwest's 72-Hour Sale!

If you live for a good deal (and who doesn't?), now's your chance to save major cash on travel. Southwest is running a 72-hour sale on flight fares to and from cities all over the US, with some one-way tickets going for as low as just $49.

Round-trip fares are even falling below $100 in certain cases, depending on the departure city and distance of flight.



Your tickets must be purchased between Oct. 10 and October 12, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. The travel dates have to be Oct. 31 through Dec. 19, 2017, and Jan. 3 through Feb. 14, 2018 (travel days Fridays and Sundays are excluded).

The sale is yet another reason Southwest is one of our favorite airlines. Hurry up and start saving now!