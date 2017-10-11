 Skip Nav
You Can Get 1-Way Tickets as Low as $49 With Southwest's 72-Hour Sale!

If you live for a good deal (and who doesn't?), now's your chance to save major cash on travel. Southwest is running a 72-hour sale on flight fares to and from cities all over the US, with some one-way tickets going for as low as just $49.

Round-trip fares are even falling below $100 in certain cases, depending on the departure city and distance of flight.

Your tickets must be purchased between Oct. 10 and October 12, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. The travel dates have to be Oct. 31 through Dec. 19, 2017, and Jan. 3 through Feb. 14, 2018 (travel days Fridays and Sundays are excluded).

The sale is yet another reason Southwest is one of our favorite airlines. Hurry up and start saving now!

Image Source: Flickr user tomasdelcoro
Travel
by Samantha O'Brochta
