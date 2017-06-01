7 Surprising Truths About Going to the Top of the Statue of Liberty

On my first trip to New York City, I was very excited to see some important monuments. Naturally, I was pumped to check out the Statue of Liberty — it's an important piece of America's history, after all. My boyfriend and I bought tickets to go to the crown of Lady Liberty, but it wasn't quite what I expected . . .

Overall I am very glad I made it to the top, but the experience getting there was pretty surprising. Keep reading to see what it's really like to go on the tour.