10 Spots in Nolita That Make It the Best Neighborhood in New York City

If New York is the city of dreams, then Nolita is the fairy tale inside it. It's such an inspiring part of NYC that even Vanessa Carlton actually wrote a song, "Nolita Fairytale," about it. This tiny neighborhood in lower Manhattan lies right between SoHo, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, and Chinatown. Once a part of Little Italy, Nolita ("North of Little Italy") broke away after trying to adapt some of the characteristics of its SoHo neighbors.

It's a chic, foodie-indulgent hot spot that has gained in notoriety recently with its influx of millennial-friendly places to eat and photograph. The street art changes weekly, a new pink-inspired restaurant seems to open every couple of months, and with a vibe even enticing enough to inspire David Bowie to live there before he passed, it's not an area to miss. These are 10 places in Nolita that you don't want to miss.