You Can Get 1-Way Tickets as Low as $49 With Southwest's 72-Hour Sale!
The 9 Best Things to Do When Exploring Zürich

To say Zürich is charming would be an understatement. From its winding cobblestone lanes and tall church steeples to its lovely local markets and vibrant waterfront, there's no doubt this Swiss city would make any heart hum sweet, harmonious songs of happiness. And to think this pocket of Switzerland is also recognized as a global powerhouse for banking and finance. See, that's the thing about Zürich: it blissfully blends culture with the contemporary, making this area one of the hippest corners of all of central Europe.

Although the breathtaking vistas are enough of a reason to pack your bags, what makes this destination even more enticing is the treasure trove of activity it holds. No matter what you're in the mood for, rest assured you'll find it here (and more!). So if you're in the midst of planning your own Zürich getaway — or simply have this place stamped on your travel bucket list — be sure to check out the nine best things to do ahead.

Meander your way through the charming cobblestone streets of Old Town.
To truly take a step back in time, consider foregoing your map — and any other navigational tools you might have open on your phone — and simply meandering your way around. Because this area is compact in size and extremely walkable, it's a superb place to freely roam and embrace the Old Town atmosphere, as your chances of getting lost are quite slim.
While the characteristic buildings and narrow lanes ooze with charm, what makes this corner of Zürich even more alluring are the generous offerings of quirky shops and cozy cafes. Trust me, it won't take long before you start stumbling upon some eclectic treasures.
Along with stores and local markets, this district is also the home to several acclaimed museums, including the Swiss National Museum and the Museum of Art. Did I mention this area boasts the highest concentration of nightclubs in all of Switzerland, too? So yes, there is no question that Old Town is a cultural, social, and historical melting pot awaiting your discovery.
Grab a bike and go sightseeing for free.
Watch over the city from high above.
Play the afternoon away in Lindenhof Park.
Revel in the alluring ancient architecture.
But let's say you're crunched for time and can't join an official tour. That's OK. Simply keeping your eyes peeled is enough to recognize and become captivated by the fascinating painted designs.
Even the house-like chimney-tops caught my attention.
Take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront.
Hop on a boat to set sail down the Limmat.
Chow down on tasty local cuisine.
Marvel at the murals inside the city's police station.
