The 9 Best Things to Do When Exploring Zürich

To say Zürich is charming would be an understatement. From its winding cobblestone lanes and tall church steeples to its lovely local markets and vibrant waterfront, there's no doubt this Swiss city would make any heart hum sweet, harmonious songs of happiness. And to think this pocket of Switzerland is also recognized as a global powerhouse for banking and finance. See, that's the thing about Zürich: it blissfully blends culture with the contemporary, making this area one of the hippest corners of all of central Europe.

Although the breathtaking vistas are enough of a reason to pack your bags, what makes this destination even more enticing is the treasure trove of activity it holds. No matter what you're in the mood for, rest assured you'll find it here (and more!). So if you're in the midst of planning your own Zürich getaway — or simply have this place stamped on your travel bucket list — be sure to check out the nine best things to do ahead.