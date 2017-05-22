 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
Budget Tips
How My Boyfriend and I Vacationed in Cabo For 5 Days For $621 Each

Trump Disney World Hall of Presidents

Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?

Nowhere is off limits for drama surrounding the Trump administration — not even the Most Magical Place on Earth. Disney has found itself in the midst of a conflict about whether or not President Trump's voice will be included in Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents' attraction. Every new president since Bill Clinton in 1993 has taken part in the tradition, but the question of whether Trump will participate remains unanswered.

The Hall of Presidents opened in 1971, and the attraction takes guests through a 23-minute history of the country as told by past presidents. Barack Obama memorably recorded his own voice, and before the show closed for refurbishment, park-goers could hear it as an animatronic version of the 44th president giving a speech in the attraction.

While Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a bust of Trump will indeed go into the Hall of Presidents, there's no confirmation he'll have a speaking role. There are many opponents to the prospect of an animatronic Trump being in the Hall at all, much less talking on the stage. Petitions have been circulating to prevent this from happening, one even nearly reaching its 15,000-person goal.

Related
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney is well aware of the controversy and backlash over the potential change to the show, it seems. An anonymous source told Vice that Walt Disney Imagineers are contemplating returning the Hall of Presidents' show to the format it had before 1993, where the current president doesn't have a speaking role, but rather Abraham Lincoln and George Washington do.

"Given how polarizing the president is right now, Disney Parks & Resorts is currently trying to find [a solution] that approaches middle ground," the source told the Motherboard, a vertical of Vice. While they want to include Trump based on his status as president of the United States, they don't want it to seem like they are endorsing him or his controversial policies. There is also question about his availability and/or willingness to record his voice, even if Disney decided to include it. "I guess there's also been some back and forth on his proposed script, which is something they're hoping to use as a 'Get Out of Jail Free' card. If he's not available to record, they can use that as a legitimate excuse . . . that's kind of what Disney's hoping for."

Check back for more details on this Trump/Disney doozy.

Image Source: Flickr user Theme Park Tourist
Join the conversation
Walt Disney WorldDisneyDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Can You Buy Kinder Eggs in the US?
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
Disney World Wedding
Walt Disney World
This Couple Began Their Happily Ever After at the Most Magical Place on Earth
by Nicole Yi
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
Mermaid Scales Special Effects Makeup
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
MAC Cosmetics x Steve J and Yoni P
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Empowering Books Written by Latinas
Books
25 Empowering Books Every Strong, Badass Latina Boss Lady Should Read
by Arianna Davis
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mar-a-Lago Sinkhole
Opinion
by Kelsey Garcia
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Vanessa Hudgens
by Lauren Levinson
NASA Denies Trump's Request For Deep-Space Flight
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds