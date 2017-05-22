Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?

Nowhere is off limits for drama surrounding the Trump administration — not even the Most Magical Place on Earth. Disney has found itself in the midst of a conflict about whether or not President Trump's voice will be included in Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents' attraction. Every new president since Bill Clinton in 1993 has taken part in the tradition, but the question of whether Trump will participate remains unanswered.

The Hall of Presidents opened in 1971, and the attraction takes guests through a 23-minute history of the country as told by past presidents. Barack Obama memorably recorded his own voice, and before the show closed for refurbishment, park-goers could hear it as an animatronic version of the 44th president giving a speech in the attraction.

While Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a bust of Trump will indeed go into the Hall of Presidents, there's no confirmation he'll have a speaking role. There are many opponents to the prospect of an animatronic Trump being in the Hall at all, much less talking on the stage. Petitions have been circulating to prevent this from happening, one even nearly reaching its 15,000-person goal.

Disney is well aware of the controversy and backlash over the potential change to the show, it seems. An anonymous source told Vice that Walt Disney Imagineers are contemplating returning the Hall of Presidents' show to the format it had before 1993, where the current president doesn't have a speaking role, but rather Abraham Lincoln and George Washington do.

"Given how polarizing the president is right now, Disney Parks & Resorts is currently trying to find [a solution] that approaches middle ground," the source told the Motherboard, a vertical of Vice. While they want to include Trump based on his status as president of the United States, they don't want it to seem like they are endorsing him or his controversial policies. There is also question about his availability and/or willingness to record his voice, even if Disney decided to include it. "I guess there's also been some back and forth on his proposed script, which is something they're hoping to use as a 'Get Out of Jail Free' card. If he's not available to record, they can use that as a legitimate excuse . . . that's kind of what Disney's hoping for."

Check back for more details on this Trump/Disney doozy.