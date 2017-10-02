 Skip Nav
Upbeat Morning Playlist

34 Upbeat Songs to Start Your Mornings Off Right

How you kick off your mornings often sets the tone for the rest of your day, so there's no better way than with some coffee and a good playlist. Even if you're the worst morning person, don't underestimate the power of upbeat songs to wake you up and boost your mood. Below is the ultimate feel-good morning playlist to help you have your best day ever.

  1. "Wake Up," Arcade Fire
  2. "Enchanté (Carine)," Fergie and Axl Jack
  3. "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man
  4. "Trying To Be Cool," Phoenix
  5. "Best Friend," Sofi Tukker
  6. "Disco T*ts," Tove Lo
  7. "Quicksand," SZA
  8. "Midnight," Jessie Ware
  9. "Tyrant," Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith
  10. "It Was A Good Day," Ice Cube
  11. "Walking On A Dream," Empire of the Sun
  12. "Location," Khalid
  13. "Passionfruit," Drake
  14. "Hard to Love," Calvin Harris and Jessie Reyez
  15. "Woman," Harry Styles
  16. "White Lies," Max Frost
  17. "Fever," Roosevelt
  18. "Weight in Gold," Gallant
  19. "The Less I Know The Better," Tame Impala
  20. "Dang!," Mac Miller and Anderson Paak
  21. "Sunshine," Atmosphere
  22. "Know No Better," Major Lazer, Travis Scott, and Camila Cabello
  23. "Me & The Rhythm," Selena Gomez
  24. "Love On Top," Beyoncé
  25. "Rockin'," The Weeknd
  26. "Pursuit of Happiness," Lissie
  27. "King Kunta," Kendrick Lamar
  28. "On Hold," The xx
  29. "Excuses," The Morning Benders
  30. "Lush Life," Zara Larsson
  31. "Ocean Drive," Duke Dumont
  32. "Dog Days Are Over," Florence + The Machine
  33. "Love$ick," Mura Masa and A$AP Rocky
  34. "Sun Models," ODESZA and Madelyn Grant

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
