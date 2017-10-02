34 Upbeat Songs to Start Your Mornings Off Right

How you kick off your mornings often sets the tone for the rest of your day, so there's no better way than with some coffee and a good playlist. Even if you're the worst morning person, don't underestimate the power of upbeat songs to wake you up and boost your mood. Below is the ultimate feel-good morning playlist to help you have your best day ever.



"Wake Up," Arcade Fire "Enchanté (Carine)," Fergie and Axl Jack "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man "Trying To Be Cool," Phoenix "Best Friend," Sofi Tukker "Disco T*ts," Tove Lo "Quicksand," SZA "Midnight," Jessie Ware "Tyrant," Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith "It Was A Good Day," Ice Cube "Walking On A Dream," Empire of the Sun "Location," Khalid "Passionfruit," Drake "Hard to Love," Calvin Harris and Jessie Reyez "Woman," Harry Styles "White Lies," Max Frost "Fever," Roosevelt "Weight in Gold," Gallant "The Less I Know The Better," Tame Impala "Dang!," Mac Miller and Anderson Paak "Sunshine," Atmosphere "Know No Better," Major Lazer, Travis Scott, and Camila Cabello "Me & The Rhythm," Selena Gomez "Love On Top," Beyoncé "Rockin'," The Weeknd "Pursuit of Happiness," Lissie "King Kunta," Kendrick Lamar "On Hold," The xx "Excuses," The Morning Benders "Lush Life," Zara Larsson "Ocean Drive," Duke Dumont "Dog Days Are Over," Florence + The Machine "Love$ick," Mura Masa and A$AP Rocky "Sun Models," ODESZA and Madelyn Grant

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!