See the Best of the UK and Ireland in Just 6 Days

On this trip to Edinburgh, I learned so much more about the violently fascinating history of the city and all its ties to Harry Potter — totally unrelated but both vital to the town. In a city split between the old town on one side of the railroad tracks and the new town on the other, there is an interesting dichotomy in architecture and businesses for visitors to experience. And in a city where J.K. Rowling wrote much of the Harry Potter series, it's easy to see where a lot of her inspiration came from.