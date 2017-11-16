9 Reasons You Should Visit Disneyland During the Holidays

You haven't truly experienced Disneyland until you've been there during the holidays. Sure, Halloween Time is fun, but there's something truly magical about being in the park with all the snow, trees, and ornaments adorning every corner. The holiday season runs from Nov. 10, 2016, to Jan. 8, 2017. Keep reading to learn about all the benefits that go along with visiting Disneyland during its merry and festive time of the year.