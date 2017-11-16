 Skip Nav
9 Reasons You Should Visit Disneyland During the Holidays

You haven't truly experienced Disneyland until you've been there during the holidays. Sure, Halloween Time is fun, but there's something truly magical about being in the park with all the snow, trees, and ornaments adorning every corner. The holiday season runs from Nov. 10, 2016, to Jan. 8, 2017. Keep reading to learn about all the benefits that go along with visiting Disneyland during its merry and festive time of the year.

Early December is one of the least crowded times to go to the park.
This year, California Adventure is having its first-ever Disney Festival of Holidays.
Disneyland will turn into a Winter wonderland.
The Christmas Fantasy Parade is the best holiday entertainment you'll see this year.
There will be snowfall on Main Street, USA.
The seasonal treats are so impressive.
Some of the rides transform into new experiences.
Sleeping Beauty's Castle is incredible both day and night.
You can meet Santa in Critter Country.
