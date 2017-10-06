8 Times We Loved Our Uber App Even More

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jane Kim

"I did find a fellow animal rescue enthusiast in one of my drivers! Several years ago, my friends and I were on a girls' trip to Palm Springs when we decided to request an Uber instead of trekking back to our hotel on foot. After exchanging pleasantries with the driver, we discovered that he had not one but three rescue pets keeping him company at home. We heard all about the stray chihuahua he rescued from the heat and nurtured back to health and the parrot who struck up conversations with him when he was missing his college-bound daughter. My friends and I loved indulging in one of our favorite activities — listening to heartwarming pet anecdotes. — Tyler Atwood

