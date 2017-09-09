 Skip Nav
Here's What Happens When You Attach a GoPro to Your Dog and Leave the House
If Zodiac Signs Were Emoji . . .
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
The Most Adorable Disney Princess Illustrations We've Ever Seen

We get it: Disney princesses look great, no matter what type of makeover they get. Different versions of the princesses include dinosaurs, stormtroopers, and even Sith Lords, but this interpretation of them as small children or anime-style "chibi" might be the most adorable yet.

Illustrated by DeviantART user Alekstjarna, these 13 Disney princesses are super cute and kinda make you wish they existed in real life, either in a movie or as a doll. Check it out for yourself ahead!

Disney Ariel Chibi
Disney Aurora Chibi
Disney Belle Chibi
Disney Cinderella Chibi
Disney Elsa Chibi
Disney Jasmine Chibi
Disney Rapunzel Chibi
Disney Snow White Chibi
Disney Tiana Chibi
Disney Merida Chibi
Disney Mulan Chibi
Disney Pocahontas Chibi
