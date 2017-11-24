 Skip Nav
Can You Make It Through These GIFs Without Laughing Your Face Off?

It's hard to believe there was a time not too long ago when we barely used GIFs to describe our emotions. Thankfully, those days are behind us and now there's no end to the creation of GIFs — especially hilarious ones that make our stomachs hurt from so much laughing.

In celebration of Reddit's 10th birthday last year, the company rounded up a few of its most famous threads — including one called What gif reduces you to hysterical laughter every time? We rounded up some of the best answers, and be warned — you'll want to watch these in an area where you can giggle uncontrollably.

This is why you should always walk fast.
It's all about the second bucket.
Oh hey!
No one is safe from being scared, ever.
Just pretend like no one saw anything.
Don't waste an otter's time.
Now this is the kind of friend we all need.
Warning: treadmills are faster than they appear.
Sometimes, the fish catches you.
Yep, no one saw this at all.
You can't fool these squirrels.
Run, Forrest, run!
*Bump*
That's one way to look at a car crash.
Sibling life in a nutshell.
This is one way to have some fun.
Don't do it, Elmo!
Some people just really love Dr. Pepper.
Too far?
To be fair, we'd react the same way.
It's hard trying to catch the bus sometimes.
Don't mess around with goats.
Keepin' it cool.
This takes poking to a new level.
When you just can't even bear to stand up . . .
Best recycling job ever.
Greatest technology fail ever?
We don't even know what to make of this.
Surprise!
The circle of life . . . finds a new way.
RedditGifsDigital LifeHumor
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds