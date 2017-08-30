 Skip Nav
JK Rowling
Could This Heartbreaking Harry Potter Theory Explain Hogwarts Class Sizes?
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
JK Rowling
A New Harry Potter Theory Suggests Hagrid Is More Powerful Than You Thought

James Potter and Draco Malfoy Same Line

Why James Potter and Draco Malfoy Are More Similar Than You Think


Whether you want to admit it or not, James Potter and Draco Malfoy are oddly similar. Both are beloved children, favored in certain classes or activities, and bullies to certain people. One keen reader also found that James and Draco share a disdain for certain houses at Hogwarts and said the same line in different books.

When Draco and Harry meet in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Draco says, "Imagine being in Hufflepuff, I think I'd leave, wouldn't you?" You can see the passage from the "Diagon Alley" chapter below.

Then, as Harry is revisiting Snape's memories in the Pensieve, he comes across James talking about the houses. James says, "Who wants to be in Slytherin? I think I'd leave, wouldn't you?" See the passage from the chapter "The Prince's Tale" ahead.

Related
J.K. Rowling Says This Theory About Draco Malfoy Isn't True but We're Skeptical

The similarity in their choice of words was recently spotted by Reddit user Ash3070. However, other Harry Potter fans have found the same passages in the past.

James and Draco's disgust for two Hogwarts houses goes to show how similar the two are and that they share the same prejudice. The next time you're rereading Harry Potter, look out for more traits (or lines) the two share.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Geek CultureRedditTheoriesHarry Potter
Join The Conversation
Geek Culture
A Husband Made a Lego Dress Out of 12,000 Pieces, and the Result Is NUTS
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
DIY Harry Potter Costumes
Harry Potter
66 DIY Harry Potter Halloween Costumes For the Wizards at Heart
by Hilary White
Diagon House Harry Potter Store in Edinburgh
Harry Potter
by Victoria Messina
Harry Potter and Dumbledore Quote
Geek Culture
The Way Harry and Dumbledore Come Full Circle in Half-Blood Prince Will Make You Cry
by Hilary White
Best Harry Potter Theories
Geek Culture
10 Harry Potter Theories You Won't Be Able to Wrap Your Head Around
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds