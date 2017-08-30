Why James Potter and Draco Malfoy Are More Similar Than You Think



Whether you want to admit it or not, James Potter and Draco Malfoy are oddly similar. Both are beloved children, favored in certain classes or activities, and bullies to certain people. One keen reader also found that James and Draco share a disdain for certain houses at Hogwarts and said the same line in different books.

When Draco and Harry meet in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Draco says, "Imagine being in Hufflepuff, I think I'd leave, wouldn't you?" You can see the passage from the "Diagon Alley" chapter below.



Then, as Harry is revisiting Snape's memories in the Pensieve, he comes across James talking about the houses. James says, "Who wants to be in Slytherin? I think I'd leave, wouldn't you?" See the passage from the chapter "The Prince's Tale" ahead.



The similarity in their choice of words was recently spotted by Reddit user Ash3070 . However, other Harry Potter fans have found the same passages in the past

James and Draco's disgust for two Hogwarts houses goes to show how similar the two are and that they share the same prejudice. The next time you're rereading Harry Potter, look out for more traits (or lines) the two share.