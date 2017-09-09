 Skip Nav
22 Reasons You Should Reread the Harry Potter Series RIGHT Now

First of all, no, you do not need a reason to reread the Harry Potter series. However, if you'd like a reason other than "because I love it so much it hurts," then these are extra justifications for plowing through the seven books. Again. Do they get old after the 27th read? I can tell you from personal experience that no, they do not. Here's more fuel for your (Goblet of) fire.

So you can feel like a kid again.
Because someone asked you an HP-related question and you didn't know the answer.
To pick up on little details you never noticed before.
Or to remember amazing things you totally forgot about.
Because you miss your favorite characters.
Because you're in the mood for a guaranteed good read.
Because you're sad and you want to feel happy.
So you can compare all of the books with all of the movies.
Because it's a day that ends in "y."
To inspire your Harry Potter travel bucket list.
Because you're stressed.
Because the books teach you about friendship, bravery, and love.
Because you just got a new edition of the series.
So you can escape.
So you can read it out loud and pass it all along to younger generations.
Because you're going on a long vacation and want to get away from your family.
Because you need something comforting to read.
Because you're about to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and you're so excited you can't stand it.
Because sometimes you just need a little magic in your life.
Because you've introduced the books to someone else and it made you want to read the series along with them.
Because Hogwarts is your home, and you feel like going there.
And because Harry Potter never, ever gets old.
