Joe Biden's Favorite Meme Reveals Exactly How Deep His Bromance With Obama Goes

Remember the good ol' days when former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were in the White House? The internet loved the duo so much, they made a whole meme over their bromance. Well, turns out Joe Biden recently saw the memes and picked out his favorite one.

"See? Doesn't this feel right?"

"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."

"You said we'd be together forev-"

"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

Ashley Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden, told Moneyish in an interview that she was the one who showed the memes to her dad. Biden's response? "Sat there for an hour and laughed," she said. Biden then picked his favorite one, which you can see below.





The original tweet, posted on Oct. 17, 2016, has more than 1,900 retweets and 2,700 "likes." Now it's your turn to tell us your favorite Obama-Biden bromance meme!