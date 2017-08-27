 Skip Nav
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
Digital Life
11 New Slang Terms to Memorize If You Want to Stay Cool
Harry Potter
We Can't Believe We've Never Noticed This Hilarious Harry Potter Detail

Maisie Williams Emoji

Maisie Williams Looks EXACTLY Like This Emoji — She Agrees

The next time you use a certain emoji, you might realize that it looks oddly familiar. Does it remind you of someone, perhaps? If you're thinking Maisie Williams, you're not wrong. The actress herself came to the realization and has fully embraced it.

Maisie tweeted on March 7 that she's "come to terms" with her looking like an emoji. She even used the emoji she thinks she looks like.

She then tweeted a follow-up photo comparing herself to the "woman pouting" emoji.

The similarity is totally on point, and fans of Maisie agreed. Her first tweet has more than 8,000 "likes" and 900 retweets. Her second tweet has more: 19,000 "likes" and 3,000 retweets. One user even photoshopped Maisie's face into the emoji.

Related
5 Times Maisie Williams Was Too Clever For Words

Plenty of others also made Game of Thrones references.




Do you agree with the comparison? We definitely do! Maybe this will inspire Maisie to come out with her own emoji-inspired sticker pack.

Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller
Join the conversation
EmojiMaisie WilliamsDigital Life
Join The Conversation
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Design Apps 2017
Digital Life
7 Apps That Apple Thinks Are Worth Your Time
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Viral YouTube Math Problem
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Lose Your Mind
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Arya Stark's Similarities to Ned Stark on Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones: Arya Stark Looks So Much Like Ned Now It's Insane
by Quinn Keaney
Dancing Robots Break Guinness World Record
Viral Videos
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds