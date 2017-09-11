NASA Packs More Than 100 Photos of Pluto Into 1 Stunning Video!

Ever wonder what it'd be like to land on Pluto? Thanks to NASA's video, now you can — well, virtually, at least. The video combines more than 100 images captured by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft to give viewers multiple different views of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon. The spacecraft finally reached the dwarf planet in the Summer of 2015 after traveling for 10 years and 3 billion miles. We think that lengthy journey was worth it because the images are stunning! Watch the video above — we suggest in full screen — to feel like you're actually landing on the surface.