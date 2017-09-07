 Skip Nav
Tech Tips
PSA: Stop Force-Quitting Your Apps on Your iPhone
Tech Tips
The 1 Thing That Drastically Improved My Internet Speed
Geek Culture
49 Free Templates For the Coolest Jack-o'-Lantern on the Block
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Slang Words That Will Make You Sound Like an Old Fart

As a Millennial in my 20s, it's hard to believe that my generation is slowly becoming dated, especially when it comes to our slang. Everything we used to think was supercool, like playing Oregon Trail, is now seen as archaic and lame by the generation after us. Since we're not entirely sure if we'll ever get a handle on using the cool new terms like "sus" and "stan," we're going to take a trip down slang memory lane and revisit our favorites. Do you still say any of the words on this list? If so, it might make you sound old, but hopefully it stokes you up and makes you raise the roof with your homies.

Related
For the Love of God, Please Stop Saying These Slang Words
Your Definitive Guide to What "Bless Up" Actually Means
9 Slang Words You Should Stop Using If You Don't Want to Look Lame AF in 2017

Raise the Roof
Tight
Chill Pill
Fo Shizzle or Fo Sho
Peace Out
Triflin'
Cool Beans
Stoked
Shiznit
Flossy
Home Skillet
Hecka and Hella
My Bad
Salty
What's the Dilly-o?
Coolio
Crib
Fly
Who are we kidding? We still use these all the time.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Geek CultureThe '90sMillennialsNostalgiaSlangHumorBack To School
Join The Conversation
James Dean
by Monica Sisavat
What I'd Tell My College Freshman Self
Advice
by Melanie Shankle
Who Is Parks Denton?
Humor
by Ryan Roschke
First Page of Harry Potter Book on Wall
Geek Culture
Harry Potter Fans Will Absolutely Love What This Woman Did With Her Wall
by Nicole Yi
Vegetarian Carbonara Recipe
Fast and Easy
Vegetarian Carbonara Is Like Italian Mac and Cheese
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds