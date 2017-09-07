18 Slang Words That Will Make You Sound Like an Old Fart

As a Millennial in my 20s, it's hard to believe that my generation is slowly becoming dated, especially when it comes to our slang. Everything we used to think was supercool, like playing Oregon Trail, is now seen as archaic and lame by the generation after us. Since we're not entirely sure if we'll ever get a handle on using the cool new terms like "sus" and "stan," we're going to take a trip down slang memory lane and revisit our favorites. Do you still say any of the words on this list? If so, it might make you sound old, but hopefully it stokes you up and makes you raise the roof with your homies.