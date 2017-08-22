 Skip Nav
9 Slang Words You Should Stop Using If You Don't Want to Look Lame AF in 2017

2016 was an unpredictable year, to say the least. Part of what made the year so interesting was all of the new slang words people were using to express themselves. As the year came to a close, we rounded up the top nine terms that should've been left behind with everything sh*tty about 2016. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite slang words made our list ahead.

Lit
Netflix and Chill
Canceled
The Gag Is
Major Key
Shade
Shook
Turn Up
Slay
If anyone tries to use any of these slang terms in 2017 . . .
