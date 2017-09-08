 Skip Nav
Viral Videos
Here's What Happens When You Attach a GoPro to Your Dog and Leave the House
JK Rowling
WHOA, This Is How J.K. Rowling Planned Every Plot in Harry Potter
Humor
If Zodiac Signs Were Emoji . . .

Story of Snape From Harry Potter

Snape's Story in Chronological Order Will Break Your Heart in Half

Are you watching this in a place where you feel comfortable crying? OK, good. YouTube user kcawesome13 has put together the tragic story of Harry Potter's Snape in chronological order instead of the flashbacks from movies. We see him go from a scared boy to Harry's protector, and it's 14 minutes of pure heartbreak. Watch at your own risk, and then check out feel-good Harry Potter stories to make up for it.

Related
Severus Snape Is Kind of an Assh*le (Dodges Tomatoes)
13 Life Lessons From Severus Snape That Will Make Your Heart Smile

Join the conversation
Geek CultureViral VideosHarry Potter
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Erin Cullum
"Despacito" Calculator Cover Video
Viral Videos
by Celia Fernandez
Strong Women CrossFit Video
Viral Videos
by Jenny Sugar
Hot and Cold Butterbeer Recipe
Harry Potter
Harry Potter's Butterbeer Made With Actual Butter and Beer
by Anna Monette Roberts
Clever Halloween Costume Ideas
Geek Culture
Break the Internet With These 50+ Clever Costumes
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds