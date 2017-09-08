Story of Snape From Harry Potter
Snape's Story in Chronological Order Will Break Your Heart in Half
Are you watching this in a place where you feel comfortable crying? OK, good. YouTube user kcawesome13 has put together the tragic story of Harry Potter's Snape in chronological order instead of the flashbacks from movies. We see him go from a scared boy to Harry's protector, and it's 14 minutes of pure heartbreak. Watch at your own risk, and then check out feel-good Harry Potter stories to make up for it.