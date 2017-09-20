SuperPaint Is the Virtual Graffiti App Your Phone Needs

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 11, which has some awesome new features. One of the most exciting technologies built into iOS 11 is ARKit, which gives app developers the core building blocks to build really cool augmented reality apps.

A few developers here at POPSUGAR made a fun AR app called SuperPaint, which allows you to virtually spray paint the world with fun tools. The default spray can allows you to paint in any color on a wall, and man, the spray sound makes you feel so good inside. You'll also have a lot of fun using the wand tool, which allows you to paint in 3D. Download today; it's free! And watch this quick video to get a sense of how it works:





Your browser does not support the video tag.



Create virtual graffiti in the real world.





Discover art all around you.