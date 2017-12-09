 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 of the Most Perfect Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $50

Even the man who enjoys the simplest things in life can be a hard person to shop for, and when you've got a whole to-do list of gifts to buy, it's hard to make the final decision on what to get. Thankfully, we've got you covered! Behold, 19 perfect tech gifts, all made just for him and your budgeting needs. Get that credit card ready as you look through some of our ideas!

Related
28 Unexpected High-Tech Gifts For Him
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
35 Tech Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Has Almost Every Gadget
Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ShaveTech USB Charging Razor
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Merge VR/AR Goggles
$48
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Eyn iPhone case
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
808 Karaoke Mic
$50
from target.com
Buy Now
Wraps Wristband Headphones
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tile Slim
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
smartphone magnifier
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Super Mario Pirhana Hand Puppet
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Merge AR Cube
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Kirna Zabete Tech Accessories
Ban.do Free Refills Mobile Charger
$45
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Kirna Zabete Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Mobile Lens Kit
$34 $24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
handheld football
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
he can control with an app
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Perfect Drink
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bluetooth selfie pen
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BBQ tongs
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Figurine Alarm Clock
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger
ShaveTech USB Charging Razor
Merge VR/AR Goggles
Eyn iPhone Case
808 All-in-One Karaoke
Wraps Wristband Headphones With Microphone
Tile Slim
Smartphone Magnifier
Super Mario Pirhana Plant Puppet
Merge AR Cube
L.A. Noire
Ban.Do Free Refills Mobile Charger
Mobile Lens Kit
Classic Electronic Football Game
App-Controlled Paper Airplane
Perfect Drink App-Controlled Smart Bartending
Bluetooth Selfie Pen
Lightsaber BBQ Tongs
Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Figurine Alarm Clock
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $50Gifts For MenTech GiftsGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger
from amazon.com
$25
ShaveTech USB Charging Razor
from amazon.com
$28
Merge VR/AR Goggles
from amazon.com
$48
Eyn iPhone case
from amazon.com
$30
808 Karaoke Mic
from target.com
$50
Wraps Wristband Headphones
from amazon.com
$20
Tile Slim
from amazon.com
$29
smartphone magnifier
from amazon.com
$30
Super Mario Pirhana Hand Puppet
from amazon.com
$23
Merge AR Cube
from target.com
$15
Kirna Zabete
Ban.do Free Refills Mobile Charger
from Kirna Zabete
$45
Urban Outfitters
Mobile Lens Kit
from Urban Outfitters
$34$24
handheld football
from amazon.com
$13
he can control with an app
from amazon.com
$50
Perfect Drink
from amazon.com
$20
Bluetooth selfie pen
from amazon.com
$40
BBQ tongs
from amazon.com
$16
Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Figurine Alarm Clock
from amazon.com
$23
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Recover Palms iPhone 6/7 Case
from Urban Outfitters
$20
Urban Outfitters
Universal Phone Mount
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Sonix
I Luv Sushi iPhone 7 Case
from Urban Outfitters
$35
Urban Outfitters
Mobile Lens Kit
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Urban Outfitters
Recover Artist Series: Hanna Kastl-Lungberg iPhone 7/6/6s Case
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Kirna Zabete Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Kirna Zabete
Ban.do Rose Mobile Charger
from Kirna Zabete
$45
Kirna Zabete
Ban.do Free Refills Mobile Charger
from Kirna Zabete
$45
Kirna Zabete
Gray Malin St. Barts iPhone 6/7 Case
from Kirna Zabete
$50
Kirna Zabete
Ban.do Cash Money iPhone 7 Case
from Kirna Zabete
$39
Kirna Zabete
Gray Malin Umbrellas iPhone 6/7 Case
from Kirna Zabete
$50
Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Gifts Teenage Girls Will Adore — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts Your Man Will Love (and Actually Use!)
by Hilary White
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over — the Best of 2017!
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
maraferreira
styledbykasey
styledbykasey
cailaquinn
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds