23 Useful Tech Gifts That Won't Break Your Budget

There's so many new tech devices every holiday season that it's often hard to figure out what exactly will make the perfect gift. And with tech products, there's even more pressure, as you want to get someone something they will actually use on a daily basis and consider an awesome addition to their already tech-filled life. But worry not! We've scoured the market for the hippest, chicest items this year and came up with 23 products to get for that lady in your life who loves to be on trend. Trust us — there's no way you'll go wrong with a single one of these under-$100 treats.