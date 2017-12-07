 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Useful Tech Gifts That Won't Break Your Budget

There's so many new tech devices every holiday season that it's often hard to figure out what exactly will make the perfect gift. And with tech products, there's even more pressure, as you want to get someone something they will actually use on a daily basis and consider an awesome addition to their already tech-filled life. But worry not! We've scoured the market for the hippest, chicest items this year and came up with 23 products to get for that lady in your life who loves to be on trend. Trust us — there's no way you'll go wrong with a single one of these under-$100 treats.

Cinema Box LED Light
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Click and Grow Smart Herb Garden Starter Kit
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Women's Fashion
Women's Ugg Genuine Shearling Headphone Earmuffs - Black
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Women's Fashion
3Doodler Create
$98
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Merge VR/AR Goggles
$48
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mele
Rory Charging Station
$54
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Mele Decor
Mark & Graham Watches & Jewelry
Double Leather Charger Roll Up
$79
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Watches & Jewelry
Polaroid
Snap Instant Digital Camera
$99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Polaroid Tech Accessories
Crosley
Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
$89.95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Crosley Home & Living
Wired Cat Ear Headphones
$78
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Smartphone Projector 2.0
$32
from www1.bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
All New Echo
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
UGG
Luxe Tech Gloves
$75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more UGG Gloves
Laser Chasing Scratch Post
$53
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pocket DJ Mixer
$100
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$49.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Coby Premium Speaker
$49
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Tech Accessories
Prong Wall Charger Case
$99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Tech Accessories
Mr. Hipster Smartphone Retro Handset Stand
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gooseberry Smart Buckle
$99
from indiegogo.com
Buy Now
Cinema Box LED Light
Crosley Harper Wireless Speaker
Green Laser Pin Light Projector
Click and Grow Smart Herb Garden Starter Kit
Ugg Genuine Shearling Headphone Earmuffs
3Doodler Create
Merge VR/AR Goggles
Mele & Co. Rory Charging Station
Double Leather Charger Roll Up
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
Wired Cat Ear Headphones
Smartphone Projector 2.0
All New Amazon Echo
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
Ugg Luxe Tech Gloves
Laser Chasing Scratch Post
Pocket DJ Mixer
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
Coby Premium Speaker
Prong Wall Charger Case
Mr. Hipster Smartphone Retro Handset Stand
Gooseberry Smart Buckle
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenTech GiftsGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Cinema Box LED Light
from amazon.com
$40
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Click and Grow Smart Herb Garden Starter Kit
from amazon.com
$60
Nordstrom
Women's Ugg Genuine Shearling Headphone Earmuffs - Black
from Nordstrom
$75
3Doodler Create
from amazon.com
$98
Merge VR/AR Goggles
from amazon.com
$48
Mele
Rory Charging Station
from Urban Outfitters
$54
Mark & Graham
Double Leather Charger Roll Up
from Mark & Graham
$79
Polaroid
Snap Instant Digital Camera
from Macy's
$99.99
Crosley
Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$89.95
Wired Cat Ear Headphones
from amazon.com
$78
Smartphone Projector 2.0
from www1.bloomingdales.com
$32
All New Echo
from amazon.com
$100
UGG
Luxe Tech Gloves
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Laser Chasing Scratch Post
from amazon.com
$53
Pocket DJ Mixer
from uncommongoods.com
$100
UncommonGoods
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
from UncommonGoods
$49.99
Coby Premium Speaker
from amazon.com
$49
UncommonGoods
Prong Wall Charger Case
from UncommonGoods
$99
Mr. Hipster Smartphone Retro Handset Stand
from amazon.com
$50
Gooseberry Smart Buckle
from indiegogo.com
$99
Shop More
UGG Gloves SHOP MORE
UGG
Classic Leather Tech Gloves
from Bloomingdale's
$110
UGG
Toscana smart leather gloves
from Selfridges
$130
UGG
Lea smart leather gloves
from Selfridges
$109
UGG
Brita smart leather gloves
from Selfridges
$120
UGG
Classic Fur-Trim Suede Smart Gloves
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$110
UncommonGoods Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Anti-Gravity Case iPhone 7/6S/6
from UncommonGoods
$30
UncommonGoods
Smartphone Instant Photo Lab
from UncommonGoods
$169
UncommonGoods
City Bike Map Phone Case
from UncommonGoods
$39
UncommonGoods
She Believed She Could Phone Case
from UncommonGoods
$39
UncommonGoods
Driftwood iPhone Charging Dock
from UncommonGoods
$68
Nordstrom Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Vetements
Women's T-Shirt Dress
from Nordstrom
$1,450
adidas
Women's Supergirl Track Jacket
from Nordstrom
$70
NARS
Stylo Liquid Eyeliner - Atlantic
from Nordstrom
$28
BP
Women's Moto Leggings
from Nordstrom
$39
Free People
Women's Low Tide Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$128
Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
22 Sleek Tech Gifts That Won't Break Your Bank
by Chelsea Hassler
Holiday Food
20 Gifts For Every Geek in the Kitchen
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
You Won't Buy Any of These Tech Gifts, but You Definitely Need to See Every Single One
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
25 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Nordstrom Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
24 Fashion-Forward Gifts For Curvy Ladies
by Randy Miller
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist
by Marina Liao
Fall Beauty
Fight Dry, Cracked Chapped Lips With These 9 Nourishing Balms
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Mele Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
27 Holiday Presents Your Dad Will Actually Love and Use
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
26 Gifts That Will Help Your Stressed Friend Chill All the Way Out
by Hilary White
Gift Guide
33 Undeniably Cool Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Macy Cate Williams
Organization
15 Gifts That Will Make Your Life WAY Easier
by Nicole Yi
Polaroid Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Macys
Shop the Ultimate Gift Guide of Macy's 50 Hottest Products — All Under $100
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
25 Great Gifts For Boyfriends, All $50 or Less!
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Valentine's Day
38 Cheap Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Give Your Co-Workers Heart Eyes
by Samantha Netkin
UGG Gloves AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chicsaturday
whoisvictoriataylor
mrscocowyse
kristine_janice
UncommonGoods Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplestylingsblog
laniinlander
tobebright
laniinlander
Nordstrom Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jennakmorton
eatsleepwear
pineappleandprosecco
breanneelenburg
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds