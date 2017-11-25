 Skip Nav
Can You Make It Through These GIFs Without Laughing Your Face Off?
90 Dresses That Totally Nail Geek-Chic
28 Unexpected High-Tech Gifts For Him
25 Awesome Experiences Today's Kids Will Never Understand

Some children alive today have never used a phone with buttons or a bulky computer. The internet has been available to the public for more than 20 years.

If those facts don't make you feel old, think about this: most of your favorite childhood activities have become completely obsolete thanks to modern technology! Today's kids will never experience the glories of Game Boy, a VCR, a boombox, or even a physical encyclopedia. Whether they're better off gone or you'll think back with fondness, let's remember these 25 childhood experiences that technology has made extinct.

Taping Movies
Using Phone Books to Find Numbers
Tangly Cords Everywhere
Saving Data on Floppy Disks
Studying Pluto (the Planet)
Using the TV Guide
AOL, Dial-Up, and "You've Got Mail"
Picking Out Movie Rentals in a Video Store
Filming on Bulky Cameras
Listening to Cassette Tapes
Surfing on Old-School Microsoft Computers
Non-Fandango Movie Planning
Both Types of Walkman
Rewinding Movies and Changing Channels
Playing on Kid Pix
Finding Information in Real Books
Navigating With Paper Maps
Developing Camera Film
Using Watches to Tell Time
Ignoring Microsoft Office Assistant
Mourning Scratched CDs
Adjusting Bunny Ear Antennas
Blowing on Game Cartridges
Requesting Songs on the Radio
Researching in Card Catalogs
