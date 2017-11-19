 Skip Nav
Yes Way! 17 Amazing Hacks Google Can Do

Is there anything that Google can't do? Sure, the search engine is our go-to place for finding sites and articles, but over time we've discovered that it is good for so much more than we ever expected. From offering up the weather forecast to finding books by your favorite author, there are lots of little hacks that can save both time and energy if you know what they are. So what are you waiting for? Check out 17 awesome tricks that you never knew existed.

Set a timer
Find what you need nearby
Update you on flight information
Tell you the score of a game
Count calories
Function in Klingon (aka Star Trek language)
Give you the weather forecast
Do a barrel roll
Tell you the books published by your favorite author
Give you album information
Remind you of the date of any holiday
Calculate a tip
Pull up information about a company
Translate
Give a word's etymology
Convert units
Search for GIFs
You're welcome!
