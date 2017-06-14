The Inspirational Guide to Reaching New Heights

I started my blog on April 6, 2015, and exactly one year later, I left my corporate 9-5 job to travel the world! If someone told me I could travel the world as my career a year ago, I would have never believed it. I started my travel blog as a place to document my travels solely for my friends and family, and it quickly turned into an online resource for travelers. I have been traveling with my family since I was 5 years old. Every Spring and Summer break, we would jet off to new cities and beaches where I developed my addiction to travel. Now that I've left my corporate job to focus full time on my travel blog, every experience continues to teach me something about myself and how I can build a business that will inspire others to do the same.