The Inspirational Guide to Reaching New Heights

I started my blog on April 6, 2015, and exactly one year later, I left my corporate 9-5 job to travel the world! If someone told me I could travel the world as my career a year ago, I would have never believed it. I started my travel blog as a place to document my travels solely for my friends and family, and it quickly turned into an online resource for travelers. I have been traveling with my family since I was 5 years old. Every Spring and Summer break, we would jet off to new cities and beaches where I developed my addiction to travel. Now that I've left my corporate job to focus full time on my travel blog, every experience continues to teach me something about myself and how I can build a business that will inspire others to do the same.
The ability to create a career is becoming increasingly location independent, allowing us to truly harness the possibilities of travel. We are living in a very special time in history, especially for women, where numerous opportunities are finally open for the taking. New York City has always been a symbol of “making it” in the world to me. During my five-day visit, I got to witness the city skyline from above, visit the MET, and walk through Central Park. Through these experiences in the “big city,” I felt newly inspired to persevere with my career goals and to keep moving forward.