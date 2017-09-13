7 Totally '90s Beauty Trends That Came Back on the Spring 2018 Runways

During New York Fashion Week Spring 2018, we heard hair and makeup artists talk about how their looks were inspired by 1950s glamour or 1970s rock stars. But there's one decade that's much closer to the present — and to our millennial hearts — that we've seen emulated on NYFW runways. That decade is the 1990s.

Yes, models are sporting beauty looks that first hit the runway before some of them were even born. From Linda Evangelista's blue smoky eye to Naomi Campbell's glossy nude lip, read on for a breakdown of these vintage looks. (Yes, the 1990s are considered vintage now. Feel old yet?)