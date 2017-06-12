ANTM Contestants: Where Are They Now?

America's Next Top Model contestants: where are they now? You asked, we researched, so why not take a look back at some of Tyra's protégés? We've put our sleuthing caps on to find out what they're up to these days — and we've added updates from recent cycles. Read on to see what some of your favorite (and not-so-favorite) models are up to now that they're no longer in the running to be America's next top model.

— Additional reporting by Maria Del Russo and Kaitlyn Dreyling