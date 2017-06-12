 Skip Nav
ANTM Contestants: Where Are They Now?

America's Next Top Model contestants: where are they now? You asked, we researched, so why not take a look back at some of Tyra's protégés? We've put our sleuthing caps on to find out what they're up to these days — and we've added updates from recent cycles. Read on to see what some of your favorite (and not-so-favorite) models are up to now that they're no longer in the running to be America's next top model.

— Additional reporting by Maria Del Russo and Kaitlyn Dreyling

Source: Getty
Sandra15001764 Sandra15001764 3 years
and just for further clarification the pic you have up as Danielle Evans is Aminat Ayinde.
Sandra15001764 Sandra15001764 3 years
The pic you have up for Danielle Evans is WRONG!!!!! That isn't Dani. Smh...
harrisonia harrisonia 3 years
Cool site! I, too, stumbled across it. Thanks for the updates! Been a fan of ANTM since Cycle 1! While viewing the photos, I got to #75 of 207 and it's captioned with Danielle Evans, winner of ANTM Cycle 6. THAT IS NOT Dani; it's Aminat from Cycle 12!! Though similar in complexion hue, Dani and Aminat have different facial features, texture, and shape. Some of the models' photos show them looking exactly the same, some show as memorable with enhanced features, and others look less recognizable from their ANTM tv appearance.
vitalynne vitalynne 3 years
What about Raina Hein. She has a great facebook page ... she's a delightful ANTM Runner Up. She seems to be quite busy in the modeling world.
Maria14868317 Maria14868317 3 years
I stumbled into this site and just had to comment on Allison Harvard. Her info seems quite dry, but as someone who er, is a fan... I must say she has had more success in the path she has chosen. To sum things up (TO ADD to your provided info) last I checked she has sold more than 300 paintings to date, had her art featured in a book, has worked in a couple of foreign countries, was the face of a perfume by an international company based in the Philippines, and has recently starred in an indie film which I intend to buy within the week, lol. Just saying ;).
Maria-Del-Russo Maria-Del-Russo 3 years
@fresh1721, we almost didn't recognize her, either! Her makeup is definitely different in this photo, but that's our Cycle 6 winner Danielle for sure. Thanks for checking it out!
fresh1721 fresh1721 3 years
That is NOT Danielle Evans! Get it together.
Grace-Hitchcock Grace-Hitchcock 3 years
Love this! So many good familiar faces.
madooo1985 madooo1985 5 years
Well I know Adrienne married into the Brady Bunch, that's about it
chichijunk chichijunk 5 years
thanks for the updates!!
Pangie Pangie 6 years
Natasha was always my favourite :[ she was just so adorable and so... I dunno? Russian? lol But Nicole winning was the biggest disappointment for me, I hated her from the very beginning.
GummiBears GummiBears 6 years
@Annie Tomlin Yes she was good for that *lol*. But glad that she is doing well.
Annie-Tomlin Annie-Tomlin 6 years
GB, I have no idea what was going on in her mind, but she remains one of my favorite ANTM characters. She and Jade were both unintentionally hilarious.
GummiBears GummiBears 6 years
You know I am not surprised that Robin from season one is/was modeling church hats. That seems more her niche, not trying to be snarky or anything. Remember when she was all huffy when they had to pose "nude" for some photo? I thought most high fashion models (I know ANTM doesn't always lead to high fashion so work with me) posed nude at some point in their career and wonder why she didn't expect that? If not nude, a very revealing outfit. *shrugs*
Annie-Tomlin Annie-Tomlin 6 years
Isis: right here.
milmo milmo 6 years
where is Isis king?
QueenB75 QueenB75 6 years
I just saw The Green Hornet, and right in the second scene was Annaleigh Tipton (making out with Seth Rogen no less!)
prencesschris prencesschris 6 years
bellasugar, you gals are the best for this !
