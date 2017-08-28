 Skip Nav
These Braids and Curls From the Afropunk Festival Will Leave You Breathless

Afropunk is a music festival that always brings out incredible, diverse beauty looks. Originally dedicated to the underrepresented African-American punk scene, the festival has expanded from the punk genre in recent years to include a wider variety of music and other art that reflects black culture.

With headliners like Solange and Raphael Saadiq, thousands of people attended to show off their best beauty looks while enjoying some incredible music. The crowds were filled with flower-studded Afros, candy-colored braids, and a generous amount of face paint. Read ahead to find the most gorgeous moments from the festival's 13th year in Brooklyn, NY.

