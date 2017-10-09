 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande's Silver Gray Hair 2017

Ariana Grande Wants You to Know She's Going Gray in the Best Way Possible

Since sporting red hair for years on Nickelodeon, Ariana Grande has pretty much stuck to a similar brunette shade, with the occasional ombré variation. Unexpectedly, the 24-year-old pop star just dyed her hair gray. Ariana shared a selfie debuting her new hair color, however, the filter gave it a slight lavender effect. To clear up any questions, Ariana wrote, "It's grey."

The complete hair transformation was done by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. In fact, Chris is the same stylist behind Kim Kardashian's platinum makeover. Though Ariana's color is more gray and Kim's is on the silver end of the spectrum, platinum hair is generally one of the top trending colors this year. That being said, it's also the most high maintenance.

This isn't the first time Ariana has rocked the icy shade. In 2015, she sported a silver wig in the music video and cover art for her single "Focus" off Dangerous Woman. Though it wasn't permanent then, she clearly liked it enough to bring it back for real this time.

Latest Beauty
