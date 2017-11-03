 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Beauty Gifts Your BFF Will Obsess Over

If you're a true best friend, you keep your pal's beauty game on point. Whether it's a birthday, holiday, or just because, we've got tons of gifts that will take your BFF status to the next level. We're talking makeup, skin care, hair products, and more. Take a look and get your bestie something special. Or, you know, just treat yourself.

Related
This Is Not a Drill — These Cool Makeup Brush Sets Are All Under $39
Forever 21 Vanilla Latte-Flavored Lip Gloss
$3
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Rose Petal Bath Salt Soak
Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit
3ina Restorative Sheet Mask
Skinnydip Shell Hair Brush
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Vault
OUAI To Go Kit
Frank Body Shimmer Scrub
Unicorn Lashes Original Unicorn Brush Set
Beauty Extras Beauty Junkie Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Pinch Provisions A Unicorn Ate My Homework Locker Kit
Forever 21 Vanilla Latte-Flavored Lip Gloss
Start Slideshow
Beauty ShoppingGift GuideBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop More
Asos Hair Care SHOP MORE
Asos
LOral Paris Colorista L'Oreal Paris Colorista Wash Out Hair Color - Dirty Pink
from Asos
$11.50
Asos
Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream - Ultra Violet
from Asos
$19.50
Asos
Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream - Pillarbox Red
from Asos
$19.50
Babyliss
Smooth Vibrancy 230C Straightener
from Asos
$119
Babyliss
Diamond Big Hair Dual
from Asos
$95
NYX Makeup SHOP MORE
Macy's
Nyx Professional Makeup Make Up Setting Spray, Dewy Finish/Long Lasting
from Macy's
$8
Asos
NYX Professional Makeup NYX Professional Make-Up - Doll Eye Mascara Waterproof
from Asos
$13
Asos
NYX Professional Makeup NYX Professional Make-Up ASOS Exclusive Cheek and Lip Duo Set
from Asos
$16
NYX
Makeup Setting Spray - Dewy Finish Long Lasting
from DERMSTORE
$8
Walgreens
NYX Professional Makeup Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Dewy Finish
from Walgreens
$8
Ouai Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Ouai
Wave Spray in Beauty: NA.
from REVOLVE
$29
Ouai
Thinning Hair Supplement.
from REVOLVE
$31
Ouai
Texturizing Hair Spray
from Bloomingdale's
$26
Ouai
Wave Spray
from Nordstrom
$12
Ouai
Rose Hair & Body Oil
from Nordstrom
$32
Urban Outfitters Bubble Bath & Bath Oil AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Thoughtful Gifts to Give According to Your Best Friend's Zodiac Sign
by Kate McKenna
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
32 Adorable Gifts For Your BFF — All Under $25!
by Macy Cate Williams
Valentine's Day
40 Gifts For Your BFF Who's Also Your Valentine
by Nicole Yi
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
Tweens and Teens
50 Affordable Gifts Tailored For Teens
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
45 Unicorn Gifts That Are Downright Enchanting
by Macy Cate Williams
Hair
These 9 Travel-Size Dry Shampoos Are Perfect For Your Next Trip
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Travel
10 Space-Saving Brush Sets For the Girl Who Always Overpacks
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
Treat Yourself! 34 Gifts Just For You
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
103 Stocking Stuffers Your BFF Will Be Thrilled to Get
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
27 Cool Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Summer
23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink!
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Gift Guide
41 Last-Minute Gifts For Your BFFs
by Macy Cate Williams
NYX Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laughloveandhippie
tannermmann
savillamountain
linnstyleblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds