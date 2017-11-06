 Skip Nav
25 Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Beauty Gifts — All Under $25!

Shopping for beauty gifts can be a lot of fun, but it can also be really expensive. With more and more holiday items popping up every week (many of them more alluring and more exclusive than those that came before), it can be tempting to go for the biggest, most luxurious sets on the market. The good news is that you don't have to go broke in order to make a good impression.

From five-piece designer lip kits to a nail polish trio that looks like it belongs in a frame, read on for 25 carefully curated beauty sets that are sure to dazzle. The hook? They're all $25 or less.

new essentials oil set from Bath & Body Works
$25
Buy Now
advent calendar from Ulta Beauty
$18
Buy Now
user (and budget)-friendly kit
$10
Buy Now
darling duo from Tocca
$16
Buy Now
H2O+ Luxe Upon a Time Set
Becca Glow on the Go Highlighter Set
Drunk Elephant Hit It Off Duo
The Body Shop Festive Body Butter Seasonal Trio
Ole Henriksen Three Glowing Scrubs
NARS x Man Ray Love Triangle Set
Bath & Body Works Feel Good Essential Oils Gift Set
Josie Maran 3-Step Argan Prep Set
Bliss Somebody to Love Set
e.l.f. Cosmetics Luxe Brush Collection
Kiehl’s Travel Essentials
Sephora Favorites Perfume Travel Sampler
Tarte Limited-Edition Pretty & Purrrfect Eye Set
Peter Thomas Roth Meet Your Mask Sampler Kit
Urban Decay Little Vices Set
Philosophy Holiday Handbook Set
Deborah Lippman Color on Glass Nail Color Set
Smashbox Drawn In, Decked Out Travel Primer Set
Ulta Beauty 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set
Living Proof Peace. Love. Perfect Hair Day. Set
Too Faced Tis the Season to Sparkle Glitter Set
Yes To Mad for Masks Kit
Tocca Pamper on the Go Set
Fresh Pretty in Pink Lip Gift
