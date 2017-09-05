 Skip Nav
Summer Beauty
8 Kate Middleton Hairstyles Perfect For All of Your Summer Affairs
Beauty News
Bath & Body Works' New, Honey-Themed Products Are Beary Cute
Rihanna
Muslim Model Halima Aden Stars in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Campaign

Bed Head Hair Crimper Review

This $20 Heat Tool From the '90s Is the Only Thing That Gives My Flat Hair Body

I was born in 1995, so nostalgia for the final decade of the last millennium evades me. While I am, by definition, a "'90s baby," I relate more to the mid-aughts. (I'm convinced that society reached its peak in 2007, and if you don't believe me, just remember all the Summer bangers that came out that year). I've been immune to the recent nostalgia-driven trends of late, such as scrunchies and frosted tips. But there's one hair tool straight out of Wayne's World that I'm obsessed with. Ladies and gentlemen, it is 2017 and we have artificial intelligence and robot personal assistants, but to me, hair technology cannot get better than my Bed Head crimper.

OK, so it's actually called the Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver ($20), but rather than giving me run-of-the-mill beach curls, this heat tool stamps my strands in that vintage, zigzag pattern. More than that, it fluffs up my tragically straight hair. After trying just about every buzzy hair treatment, curl, and texture spray out there, nothing was giving me the sandy, '70s beach waves I desired — until I found this crimper. Now, even when I wake up with limp and lifeless hair, a mere 30 minutes with my crimper is all it takes for me to walk down the street as if I'm starring in my own Pantene commercial (look out, Selena Gomez).

While a '90s baby does not live inside my soul, a lazy girl does, so the fact that this easy-to-grasp heat tool works faster than my conventional curling wand does is one of the main reasons I get out of bed in the morning. Part of my job involves working from home early in the morning, which I do in tandem with getting ready. Since one of my hands is on my keyboard, that leaves just one to do my hair with.

Luckily, since this crimper can clamp down on multiple sections of hair at a time — quite a few more than your standard one-inch wand — I am able to do my job and look good. It doesn't exactly shatter the glass ceiling or anything, but extra points to Bed Head for catering to on-the-go women.

Now, even when I wake up with limp and lifeless hair, just a mere 30 minutes with my crimper is all it takes for me to walk down the street as if I'm starring in my own Pantene commercial (look out, Selena Gomez)

After using the crimper, if my hair looks too crunchy, I just run a comb through it to soften things up. That leaves me with a halo-esque crown of hair that apparently looks deceptively natural. On my first day of having crimped hair, I had a meeting with a pro hairstylist who I'd never met before. When describing a dry shampoo that was made to add volume, she put her hands through my strands and said, "I can tell you have curly hair, so you don't need a lot of this." I couldn't believe I'd successfully fooled an expert with a $20 heat tool made for cool eighth graders from 1997.

I don't usually take the time to braid my hair or play around with updos, but if I did, I'm sure those styles would look gorgeous on my crimped hair. I'm currently obsessed with this braided rainbow crown by stylist Roxie Jane Hunt, which looks like how a unicorn does boho hair. The texture of the crimping brings this updo to a whole new level of mesmerizing.

A post shared by FREE YOUR HAIR (@roxiejanehunt) on

Even on my nonrainbow hair, the crimper gives my strands that extra, effortless oomph that previously evaded my styling efforts. I've found that crimping my hair isn't just an "I tried it" '90s throwback experiment, it's an actual solution to my flat hair woes.

I don't know why people stopped crimping their hair, but I think it's the second greatest cultural tragedy of the '90s (first is the abrupt cancellation of My So-Called Life, obviously). If you are stuck in a flat hair rut and in need of some expert tszuj-ing, look no further than this $20 Bed Head crimper. I'm so sure it works wonders that I'm willing to bet my Beanie Baby collection on it.

Image Source: Bill Westmoreland for Artis

Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewThe '90sBeauty TrendsNostalgiaBeauty ShoppingCurly HairBedHeadHair ProductsBeauty ProductsHair
Join The Conversation
Nails
Find Out How Much You Should Really Be Tipping at the Salon
by Jaime Richards
How to Use Aloe Vera as a Hair Treatment
Beauty News
According to 1 Vlogger, Aloe Vera Can Give You Beach Waves While You Sleep
by Alaina Demopoulos
Daenerys Targaryen's Hair During Sex Scene
Game of Thrones
Daenerys Targaryen Is So Committed to Good Hair, She Keeps It Styled During Sex
by Kristina Rodulfo
T-Rex Hands Selfie Trend
Beauty News
T-Rex Hands Is the Bizarre Selfie Pose You Didn't Even Notice
by Aimee Simeon
Caviar Lips Instagram Beauty Trend
Beauty News
Caviar Lips Are the Crazy-Cool New Trend Going Viral on Instagram
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds