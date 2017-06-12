25 Songs You Definitely Turned Up to in 2007

Ten years ago, we lived in simpler times. As teens in the 2000s, we didn't need to spend time figuring out the best Instagram hashtags, fighting the doomed dystopia of Trump's America, or turning Babadook into an LGBTQ+ icon. Instead, we were busy coming up with AOL Instant Messenger away messages, playing Snake on our Nokia phones, and deciding on the color of our next Juicy Couture tracksuit. Oh, and we were bumping to some JAMS. To prove our point, we looked back at the Billboard Hot 100 chart from Summer 2007. Allow us to present the top 25 songs from this time 10 years ago, and allow yourself to drown in that sweet, sweet nostalgia.