Set Your Alarms! Here's When to Snatch the Benefit x Wonder Woman Makeup Kit

Wonder Woman is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of Summer 2017, and Benefit Cosmetics just got us even more hyped up for the film's premiere by releasing details on its upcoming makeup kit that honors the comic book heroine. The five-piece collection will include must-have staples that mirror the superhero's strong, sexy vibe: a mascara, liquid highlighter, lip and cheek stain, two-in-one lipstick and lip liner, and a bright red makeup bag to stash it all in.

The "Love Truth Beauty" kit will be available exclusively on HSN starting May 31 (mark your calendars and set your alarms!) for the crazy low price of $49, which is quite the steal, considering that buying each of the products individually would end up costing you nearly $100.

Read on for an up-close look at the Benefit x Wonder Woman products, and if these goodies don't satisfy your desire to emulate the fierce feminist icon, be sure to scope out the new WW-themed makeup collection at Walgreens next!