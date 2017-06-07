6/07/17 6/07/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Summer Beauty Best Beauty Products For Music Festival Camping 15 Beauty Products You Should Pack For Bonnaroo June 7, 2017 by Nancy Einhart 73 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When I go camping, I don't wear makeup, but when camping at a music festival, the no-makeup rule goes out the window. Two years ago, I attended Bonnaroo for the first time and basically fell in love with the four-day music festival in Tennessee. Unlike Coachella, where some festivalgoers camp but most stay in nearby hotels, Bonnaroo boasts 85,000 campers spread over 700 acres. RelatedIf Bonnaroo 2017 Were an Album, This Is What It Would Sound Like Even though we're sleeping in tents beside our cars, showering futilely, and hiking miles in sweltering heat, Bonnaroo fans still want to look festival-level cute. For me, that means casual, minimal clothes (tank tops, cutoffs, hats, and bandanas soaked in ice water) but lots of beauty products. From an arsenal of sunscreen to fun lip color, here are 15 beauty essentials you should pack for Bonnaroo (or any other music festival where you're living out of a tent). Shop Brands Ulta · Origins · It Cosmetics · NARS · Stila · Supergoop! · Tatcha Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia Sunscreen Spray Most music festivals have minimal shaded areas, and getting burned is a surefire way to ruin your weekend. Carry a sunscreen spray in your bag at all times so you can apply it even if your hands aren't super clean at the moment. I prefer Sun Bum Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 ($16) not only because it's a great, beachy-smelling sunscreen but also because the container is super lightweight. Sun Bum Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 $16 from dermstore.com Buy Now Face Wipes Wipes are the solution to infinite music festival problems: sticky hands, stinky armpits, someone spilling beer on your leg, the list goes on. Last year, I thought I brought too many wipes; now I know there is no such thing. This year I'm bringing as many as possible: plain old cleansing wipes for my hands, legs, and feet, and Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Towelettes ($9) for my face and other sensitive areas. Ulta Yes to Cucumbers Towelettes $8.49 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ulta Face Makeup Tinted Moisturizer When doing your makeup at a campsite, you don't want to waste time with makeup brushes. Any tinted moisturizer, BB cream, or CC cream will do, as long as all you need to apply it are your fingers. I love this Origins Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer SPF 40 ($30) and starts the day off with a serious layer of SPF. Origins Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser SPF 40 50ml $30.50 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Origins Beauty Products Solid Cheek Stain and Highlighter Image Source: Joslyn Blair for Sephora Another product that doesn't require brushes, a solid cheek stain and highlighter duo is a camping must have. The IT Cosmetics Hello Light Luminizer Creme &Vitality Flush Stain Stick Duo earns extra points because the cheek color doubles as a lip stain. It Cosmetics Hello Light Luminizer Creme &Vitality Flush Stain Stick Duo $24 from QVC Buy Now See more It Cosmetics Makeup Sunscreen Face Mist This stuff is a serious multitasker. The Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist ($12 for the travel size) is a makeup-setting spray with SPF 50, so you can keep spraying it on top of your makeup all day long, and you'll want to, since it's also a refreshing, cooling mist. Nordstrom Beauty Products Supergoop! 'Defense Refresh' Setting Mist With Rosemary Spf 50 $12 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Beauty Products Hand Santizer Using porta-potties all weekend means using lots of hand sanitizer. Purell Watermelon Splash Advanced Hand Sanitizer ($1.50) has a fresh fruity scent and attaches to your belt or backpack for easy access. Target Bath & Body Purell Watermelon Splash Advanced Hand Sanitizer - 1 oz $1.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target Bath & Body A Brightly Colored Eyeliner Last year, I applied eyeliner on day one and left it on as long as it would last. This year, I'll step it up with a fun color and use NARS Limited Edition Velvet Shadow Stick ($29). NARS Limited Edition Velvet Shadow Stick - Grande Large $29 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more NARS Eye Shadow Mascara And, of course, I don't leave my tent without Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara ($23), which lifts and lengthens and never smudges. Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara $23 from Ulta Buy Now See more Stila Mascara Dry Shampoo Dry shampoo is unwashed hair's best friend. My latest favorite is this handy travel-size spray, R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($17). The label just screams "music festival" and so does the scent. R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo $17 from amazon.com Buy Now A Daytime Lip Color When I'm wearing sunglasses and a hat all day, I want my lips to pop, and this Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Sheer F-Bomb ($17) is a fun, bold shade that feels like a balm. Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Sheer F-Bomb $17 from urbandecay.com Buy Now A Nighttime Lip Color Rather than change clothes when the sun sets, I change lip color. This year I'm bringing Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Licorice ($26), another lipstick that's moisturizing like a balm. If you're really daring, try one of the teal or purple shades. Sephora Lipstick Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick $26 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick SPF For Your Lips Have you ever gotten too much sun on your lips? It's not pleasant, and it also leads to signs of aging. I love this Supergoop! Shine On Lip Screen SPF 50 ($22) because you apply the superglossy topcoat over any lip color. Supergoop! Shine On Lip Screen with Grape Polyphenols SPF 50, 4 mL $22 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Supergoop! Skin Care Blotting Papers When I (inevitably) start to sweat, a quick pat-down with Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets ($12) makes my makeup look good as new without adding any powder that might look cakey. Tatcha Original Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets $12 from Violet Grey Buy Now See more Tatcha Makeup A Cleansing Stick While face wipes can do a lot, after two or three days of camping, I want to wash my face for real. This H2O+ Elements On the Move Cleansing Stick ($28) comes in solid form that foams up when you add water. I like to start my day at Bonnaroo with a cold shower and wash my face at night. So a compact travel towel like the Manduka eQua Hand Towel ($16) is the superabsorbent solution I need. Manduka eQua Hand Towel $16 from zappos.com Buy Now