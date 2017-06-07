15 Beauty Products You Should Pack For Bonnaroo

When I go camping, I don't wear makeup, but when camping at a music festival, the no-makeup rule goes out the window. Two years ago, I attended Bonnaroo for the first time and basically fell in love with the four-day music festival in Tennessee. Unlike Coachella, where some festivalgoers camp but most stay in nearby hotels, Bonnaroo boasts 85,000 campers spread over 700 acres.

Even though we're sleeping in tents beside our cars, showering futilely, and hiking miles in sweltering heat, Bonnaroo fans still want to look festival-level cute. For me, that means casual, minimal clothes (tank tops, cutoffs, hats, and bandanas soaked in ice water) but lots of beauty products. From an arsenal of sunscreen to fun lip color, here are 15 beauty essentials you should pack for Bonnaroo (or any other music festival where you're living out of a tent).