 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Beauty Products You Should Pack For Bonnaroo

Best Beauty Products For Music Festival Camping

15 Beauty Products You Should Pack For Bonnaroo

When I go camping, I don't wear makeup, but when camping at a music festival, the no-makeup rule goes out the window. Two years ago, I attended Bonnaroo for the first time and basically fell in love with the four-day music festival in Tennessee. Unlike Coachella, where some festivalgoers camp but most stay in nearby hotels, Bonnaroo boasts 85,000 campers spread over 700 acres.

Related
If Bonnaroo 2017 Were an Album, This Is What It Would Sound Like

Even though we're sleeping in tents beside our cars, showering futilely, and hiking miles in sweltering heat, Bonnaroo fans still want to look festival-level cute. For me, that means casual, minimal clothes (tank tops, cutoffs, hats, and bandanas soaked in ice water) but lots of beauty products. From an arsenal of sunscreen to fun lip color, here are 15 beauty essentials you should pack for Bonnaroo (or any other music festival where you're living out of a tent).

Shop Brands
Ulta · Origins · It Cosmetics · NARS · Stila · Supergoop! · Tatcha
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia
Sunscreen Spray
Sunscreen Spray

Most music festivals have minimal shaded areas, and getting burned is a surefire way to ruin your weekend. Carry a sunscreen spray in your bag at all times so you can apply it even if your hands aren't super clean at the moment. I prefer Sun Bum Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 ($16) not only because it's a great, beachy-smelling sunscreen but also because the container is super lightweight.

Sun Bum Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
$16
from dermstore.com
Buy Now
Face Wipes
Face Wipes

Wipes are the solution to infinite music festival problems: sticky hands, stinky armpits, someone spilling beer on your leg, the list goes on. Last year, I thought I brought too many wipes; now I know there is no such thing. This year I'm bringing as many as possible: plain old cleansing wipes for my hands, legs, and feet, and Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Towelettes ($9) for my face and other sensitive areas.

Ulta
Yes to Cucumbers Towelettes
$8.49
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Face Makeup
Tinted Moisturizer
Tinted Moisturizer

When doing your makeup at a campsite, you don't want to waste time with makeup brushes. Any tinted moisturizer, BB cream, or CC cream will do, as long as all you need to apply it are your fingers. I love this Origins Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer SPF 40 ($30) and starts the day off with a serious layer of SPF.

Origins
Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser SPF 40 50ml
$30.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Origins Beauty Products
Solid Cheek Stain and Highlighter
Solid Cheek Stain and Highlighter
Image Source: Joslyn Blair for Sephora

Another product that doesn't require brushes, a solid cheek stain and highlighter duo is a camping must have. The IT Cosmetics Hello Light Luminizer Creme &Vitality Flush Stain Stick Duo earns extra points because the cheek color doubles as a lip stain.

It Cosmetics
Hello Light Luminizer Creme &Vitality Flush Stain Stick Duo
$24
from QVC
Buy Now See more It Cosmetics Makeup
Sunscreen Face Mist
Sunscreen Face Mist

This stuff is a serious multitasker. The Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist ($12 for the travel size) is a makeup-setting spray with SPF 50, so you can keep spraying it on top of your makeup all day long, and you'll want to, since it's also a refreshing, cooling mist.

Nordstrom Beauty Products
Supergoop! 'Defense Refresh' Setting Mist With Rosemary Spf 50
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Beauty Products
Hand Santizer
Hand Santizer

Using porta-potties all weekend means using lots of hand sanitizer. Purell Watermelon Splash Advanced Hand Sanitizer ($1.50) has a fresh fruity scent and attaches to your belt or backpack for easy access.

Target Bath & Body
Purell Watermelon Splash Advanced Hand Sanitizer - 1 oz
$1.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bath & Body
A Brightly Colored Eyeliner
A Brightly Colored Eyeliner

Last year, I applied eyeliner on day one and left it on as long as it would last. This year, I'll step it up with a fun color and use NARS Limited Edition Velvet Shadow Stick ($29).

NARS
Limited Edition Velvet Shadow Stick - Grande Large
$29
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more NARS Eye Shadow
Mascara
Mascara

And, of course, I don't leave my tent without Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara ($23), which lifts and lengthens and never smudges.

Stila
Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
$23
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Stila Mascara
Dry Shampoo
Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is unwashed hair's best friend. My latest favorite is this handy travel-size spray, R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($17). The label just screams "music festival" and so does the scent.

R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
A Daytime Lip Color
A Daytime Lip Color

When I'm wearing sunglasses and a hat all day, I want my lips to pop, and this Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Sheer F-Bomb ($17) is a fun, bold shade that feels like a balm.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Sheer F-Bomb
$17
from urbandecay.com
Buy Now
A Nighttime Lip Color
A Nighttime Lip Color

Rather than change clothes when the sun sets, I change lip color. This year I'm bringing Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Licorice ($26), another lipstick that's moisturizing like a balm. If you're really daring, try one of the teal or purple shades.

Sephora Lipstick
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick
SPF For Your Lips
SPF For Your Lips

Have you ever gotten too much sun on your lips? It's not pleasant, and it also leads to signs of aging. I love this Supergoop! Shine On Lip Screen SPF 50 ($22) because you apply the superglossy topcoat over any lip color.

Supergoop!
Shine On Lip Screen with Grape Polyphenols SPF 50, 4 mL
$22
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Supergoop! Skin Care
Blotting Papers
Blotting Papers

When I (inevitably) start to sweat, a quick pat-down with Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets ($12) makes my makeup look good as new without adding any powder that might look cakey.

Tatcha
Original Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets
$12
from Violet Grey
Buy Now See more Tatcha Makeup
A Cleansing Stick
A Cleansing Stick

While face wipes can do a lot, after two or three days of camping, I want to wash my face for real. This H2O+ Elements On the Move Cleansing Stick ($28) comes in solid form that foams up when you add water. Perfect for the no-mess needs of camping.

H2O+ Elements On the Move Cleansing Stick
$28
from h2oplus.com
Buy Now
A Travel Towel
A Travel Towel

I like to start my day at Bonnaroo with a cold shower and wash my face at night. So a compact travel towel like the Manduka eQua Hand Towel ($16) is the superabsorbent solution I need.

Manduka eQua Hand Towel
$16
from zappos.com
Buy Now
Festival BeautyBeauty ShoppingSummer BeautySummerMusic FestivalsBonnarooMakeupSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Sun Bum Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
from dermstore.com
$16
Ulta
Yes to Cucumbers Towelettes
from Ulta
$8.49
Origins
Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser SPF 40 50ml
from Selfridges
$30.50
It Cosmetics
Hello Light Luminizer Creme &Vitality Flush Stain Stick Duo
from QVC
$24
Nordstrom
Supergoop! 'Defense Refresh' Setting Mist With Rosemary Spf 50
from Nordstrom
$12
Target
Purell Watermelon Splash Advanced Hand Sanitizer - 1 oz
from Target
$1.49
NARS
Limited Edition Velvet Shadow Stick - Grande Large
from Neiman Marcus
$29
Stila
Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
from Ulta
$23
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
from amazon.com
$17
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Sheer F-Bomb
from urbandecay.com
$17
Sephora
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
from Sephora
$26
Supergoop!
Shine On Lip Screen with Grape Polyphenols SPF 50, 4 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$22
Tatcha
Original Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets
from Violet Grey
$12
H2O+ Elements On the Move Cleansing Stick
from h2oplus.com
$28
Manduka eQua Hand Towel
from zappos.com
$16
Shop More
Tatcha Makeup SHOP MORE
Tatcha
Women's Kyoto Red Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$55
Tatcha
Women's GOLD Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm
from Barneys New York
$36
Tatcha
Women's Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder
from Barneys New York
$65
Tatcha
Women's Indigo Soothing Triple Recovery Cream
from Barneys New York
$135
Tatcha
Women's Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers
from Barneys New York
$12
Nordstrom Beauty Products SHOP MORE
La Mer
'The Cleansing Gel'
from Nordstrom
$90
ghd
Curve Soft Curl Iron
from Nordstrom
$199
CAUDALIE
Beauty Elixir
from Nordstrom
$49
CAUDALIE
Moisturizing Mask
from Nordstrom
$39
Nordstrom
Fresh 'Cocoa' Body Exfoliant
from Nordstrom
$45
Sephora Lipstick SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection
from Sephora
$11 $11
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Matte Long Wear Lipstick - On Point
from Sephora
$21
NARS
Audacious Lipstick
from Sephora
$34
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Liquid Lipstick
from Sephora
$20
Sephora
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick
from Sephora
$21
Nordstrom Beauty Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Healthy Living
Ease Tired Muscles With These Products — Because Being Sore Is the Worst
by Rebecca Brown
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Sleep
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Holiday
30 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Hilary White
NARS Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Beauty
These Eye Shadow Palettes Are Too Beautiful to Use, but Just the Right Amount of Pretty to Give
by Alessandra Foresto
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Favorite Makeup Look Is All About Going Monochrome
by Alessandra Foresto
Labor Day Weekend 2011
Live It Up — 5 Cute Looks For Labor Day Weekend
by Chi Chau
The Apothecary
Bright Eyes — 6 Perfect Summer Eyeshadow Looks
by Christina Pérez
Sephora Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Makeup
10 Latina-Owned Beauty Brands You Want to Get Your Hands On ASAP
by Vivian Nunez
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
Geek Culture
25 Holographic Products That Are Out of This World
by Maria Azua
Makeup
Finally! The Red Lipstick Shade That's Just Right For You
by Alessandra Foresto
Tatcha Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lovecarolinerose
beautylookbook
stylesprinter
storybookbeauty
Nordstrom Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tiffanymbattle
mrscasual
emptynestblessed
hauteandhumid
Sephora Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_cominginclutch
kelsslayt
theladylavender
coffeeandshortdresses
Nordstrom Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cheersj
beautiformny
bostonchicparty
cheersj
Sephora Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
AB-Blog
lunchpailsandlipstick
obsessionsnow
lunchpailsandlipstick
It Cosmetics Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
StyledinParadise
TheStylishBelle
SazanBarzani
prettyactivelife
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds