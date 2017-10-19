 Skip Nav
10 BeautyPie Products You Need in Your Life, Yesterday

Not so long ago, I came across an article about BeautyPie. Halfway through the piece, I was sold. Marcia Kilgore's revolutionary company is kind of like Costco for beauty junkies; you pay a monthly ($10) or yearly ($120) subscription fee that allows you to purchase the brand's items at factory cost. We're not talking about a minor discount, either: $22 longwear lipstick is $4 for members, and $44 foundation is only $6.

Since January, I've been periodically shipping myself "care packages" of hundreds of dollars' worth of makeup for stupid-cheap prices. I've tried nearly every type of product the brand has to offer, and while it was worth the price of admission just for makeup, BeautyPie recently launched a line of high-end skincare items. $120 serum and $130 night cream for $11 — what is this black magic?!

Nail polishes are coming soon, so before I fall into a vat of Wonderlayer Diamond Powder Base Coat, I need to impart some wisdom. Here are my 10 favorite products!

Bio-Infusion Breathable Primer
$3
Buy Now
Everyday Great Skin Foundation
$5
Buy Now
Double-Phase Daily Deep Rinse-Off Facial Cleanser
$5
Buy Now
Fantastikohl Smudgy Eye Colour Crayon
$2
Buy Now
One Powder Wonder
$4
Buy Now
Jeju Overnight Moisture Superinfusion
$13
Buy Now
Pro-Glow Highlighter
$6
Buy Now
Pro Basics Makeup Brush Kit #1
$17
Buy Now
Super Healthy Skin Daily Moisture Lotion
$7
Buy Now
FutureLipstick
$2
Buy Now
Bio-Infusion Breathable Primer
Everyday Great Skin Foundation
Double-Phase Daily Deep Rinse-Off Facial Cleanser
Fantastikohl Smudgy Eye Colour Crayon
One Powder Wonder
Jeju Overnight Moisture Superinfusion
Pro-Glow Highlighter
Pro Basics Makeup Brush Kit #1
While you should always coat your face in SPF before heading out the door, the Super Healthy Skin Daily Moisture Lotion ($7 with membership, $40 without) is ideal to layer underneath. I usually dab it on right after washing my face!
FutureLipstick
