14 Dewy Skin Products That'll Have You Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Yeah!

T-zones, rejoice! Shiny skin is in. Thousands of blotting papers and mattifying products later, and it's finally OK to embrace the glow. To be clear, this doesn't mean that oily skin is now running the show, and the dewy skin look isn't a pass to let your skincare routine go to sh*t, either. Bad skincare habits and oily skin can still lead to breakouts and blemishes, and you can't really pull off this trend without a smooth and clear face. So focus on getting rid of dark spots and smoothing texture before anything else.

You can let your natural oils shine through, but as silly as it sounds, where and how much you shine is important. If you're creating a faux glow, placement is just as key as the product used to create it. Too much, and you hover in the zone of looking like a sweaty mess, and that's definitely not a "lewk." What will help is this batch of products dedicated to the dew. They'll give you skin that's supple with a filtered effect and maybe even some major skincare benefits to boot. So go forth and get glowing.