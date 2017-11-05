 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Dewy Skin Products That'll Have You Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Yeah!

T-zones, rejoice! Shiny skin is in. Thousands of blotting papers and mattifying products later, and it's finally OK to embrace the glow. To be clear, this doesn't mean that oily skin is now running the show, and the dewy skin look isn't a pass to let your skincare routine go to sh*t, either. Bad skincare habits and oily skin can still lead to breakouts and blemishes, and you can't really pull off this trend without a smooth and clear face. So focus on getting rid of dark spots and smoothing texture before anything else.

You can let your natural oils shine through, but as silly as it sounds, where and how much you shine is important. If you're creating a faux glow, placement is just as key as the product used to create it. Too much, and you hover in the zone of looking like a sweaty mess, and that's definitely not a "lewk." What will help is this batch of products dedicated to the dew. They'll give you skin that's supple with a filtered effect and maybe even some major skincare benefits to boot. So go forth and get glowing.

Related
25 Times Dewy Makeup Was Done Right
Beauty Pie Pro-Glow Superstrobing Drops
$30
Buy Now
Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist & Setting Spray
$44
Buy Now
Naked Truth Beauty Lumos
$36
Buy Now
Ciaté London Dewy Stix in Glow
Beauty Pie Pro-Glow Superstrobing Drops
Rituel de Fille Rare Light Luminizer in Phosphene
Milk Makeup Face Gloss
Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist & Setting Spray
Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist
Sisley Paris Instant Éclat Instant Glow Primer
Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist
Algenist Reveal Concentrated Luminizing Drops
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
RMS Champagne Rosé Luminizer
Naked Truth Beauty Lumos
Volition Illuminating Body Milk
Start Slideshow
Makeup TrendsBeauty ShoppingMakeup
Shop More
Milk Makeup Face Makeup SHOP MORE
Milk Makeup
Matcha Cleanser
from Sephora
$26
Neiman Marcus
milk + honey Lip Butter No. 58, 0.4 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$12
Neiman Marcus
milk + honey Lip Polish No. 35, 0.4 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$12
Neiman Marcus
milk + honey Lip Polish No. 40, 0.4 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$12
Neiman Marcus
milk + honey Lip Butter No. 40, 0.4 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$12
Algenist Makeup SHOP MORE
Algenist
REVEAL Color Correcting Drops
from QVC
$38
Algenist
REVEAL Color Correcting Radiant Primer
from QVC
$36
Algenist
REVEAL Get Glowing 3-pc Cover & Highlight Set
from QVC
$48
Algenist
REVEAL Color Correcting Concealer & Brightener Set
from QVC
$35
Algenist
REVEAL Prime & Cover 3-piece Set Auto-Delivery
from QVC
$48
Rituel de Fille Makeup SHOP MORE
Rituel de Fille
Ash and Ember Eye Soot: Sigil
from RONROBINSON.com
$38
Rituel de Fille
Inner Glow Creme Pigment.
from REVOLVE
$29
Rituel de Fille
Ash and Ember Eye Soot
from Neiman Marcus
$38
Rituel de Fille
Enchanted Lip Sheer
from Neiman Marcus
$24
Rituel de Fille
Forbidden Lipstick
from Neiman Marcus
$24
Milk Makeup Face Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sheritajanielle
inspirencelebr8
monroesteele
sharmtoaster
Algenist Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautyandbeatitudes
imveryjolly
deboradahl
hairsprayandhighheels
Sephora Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
karla.brie
roses_cloud
kristinrosedavis
stephtaylorjackson
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds