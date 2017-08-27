The All-Star Eye Makeup Removers You Need in Your Beauty Lineup

It's hardly as glamorous as the shadowing, lining, and swiping that we do to transform our tired eyes to a smoldering stare, but wiping our lids and lashes clean of all that beauty goodness every night is a fact of makeup-wearing life. Thankfully, there are some all-star formulas that melt away even the most heavy-duty, smudgeproof products with ease while still remaining gentle enough to rub over your eyes without stinging or burning (yes, even for you extrasensitive types and contacts wearers).

Here are the eye makeup removers that strike the perfect balance between powerful and pampering.

