Consider These 6 Expert Picks Your Korean Beauty Starter Kit
How 1 Redhead Got Her Princess Ariel Mermaid Waves Back With a Perm
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink
See How Hot Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette Looks on Different Skin Tones
Consider These 6 Expert Picks Your Korean Beauty Starter Kit

The Korean beauty market is arguably one of the most fascinating (IMO). It seems like every day new, unique ingredients (looking at you, snail goo) are infused into equally innovative K-beauty products, creating a world of endless makeup and skincare options for beauty-lovers.

So when we caught up with Charlotte Cho, founder of SokoGlam.com and Editor in Chief of The Klog, we asked her to pick out five of her favorite K-beauty items that you absolutely must try. Among Charlotte's picks is a peel infused with red wine (yum!), a hydrating facial essence, and, of course, an essential sheet mask.

Read ahead check out all of her picks, and if you're in NYC you can snag all of these items at Sokoglam's chic new pop-up shop located in Bloomingdales. Happy shopping!

