Prepare to Audibly Gasp — Here Are Our 30 Favorite Makeup Palettes of All Time

Getting a makeup palette is more exciting than receiving any other product, because you're getting so many goodies in one lovely package. Whether you're looking to perfectly highlight your face or create a killer smoky eye, there's an option that can suit your needs. It was no easy task, but we rounded up our favorite palettes on the market right now. These picks range in price point and purpose, so you're sure to find something ideal. Take a look at our roundup and see which ones you already own — and which ones you need!

Sephora PRO Cool Palette
$68
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Urban Decay
Naked Heat Palette
$54
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Makeup
Benefit Cosmetics
Cheek Parade
$58
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Face Blush
Maybelline
The24KT Nudes Eye Shadow Palette 120 0.34 oz
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Maybelline Eye Shadow
L'Oreal
Infallible Paint Blush Palette 230
$16.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Makeup
M·A·C
MAC Eyeshadow X 9 - Burgundy Times Nine
$32
from Ulta
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eye Shadow
Makeup Revolution
Golden Bar Palette - Only at ULTA
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Makeup Revolution Eye Makeup
Sephora
Mixology Eyeshadow Palette
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Shadow
NYX
Strobe of Genius Palette
$17.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more NYX Makeup
Tarte
Tarteist Pro Amazonian Clay Palette
$53
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Makeup
Sephora Eye Makeup
Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glow Kit
$40
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Makeup Sets
Natural Love Ultimate Neutral Eye Shadow Palette
$59
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette
$42
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow
Makeup Revolution
Flawless 3 Resurrection Palette - Only at ULTA
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Makeup Revolution Eye Makeup
Becca
Ombre Rouge Eye Palette
$40
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Becca Eye Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
'Luxury Palette' Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette - The Dolce Vita
$53
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Eye Shadow
Tarte
Rainforest of the Sea Eyeshadow Palette Volume II
$36
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Shadow
Lancôme
Auda[City] in Paris Eyeshadow Palette
$69
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Lancôme Eye Shadow
M·A·C
MAC Eyeshadow X 15 - Warm Neutral
$65
from Ulta
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eye Shadow
Buxom
Dolly's Wild Side Eyeshadow Palette
$40
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Buxom Eye Shadow
Tarte
Tarteist PRO Amazonian Clay Palette
$53
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
NYX
Pro lip cream palette
$11
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more NYX Lip Products
Ulta Eye Shadow
BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Baked Eyeshadow Palette
$16
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Shadow
Anastasia Beverly Hills Aurora Glow Kit
$40
from sephora.com
Buy Now
NARS
NARSissist Loaded Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from Sephora
Buy Now See more NARS Eye Shadow
Ulta Eye Shadow
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Multi-Finish Shadow Palette
$17.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Shadow
LORAC
PRO Palette 3
$44
from Ulta
Buy Now See more LORAC Eye Makeup
Becca
X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette
$46
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Becca Face Makeup
ColourPop $aucey Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
$12
from colourpop.com
Buy Now
