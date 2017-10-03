The 6 Top-Rated Mascaras on Amazon Will Give You Lashes Like Whoa — All Under $16

We're eternally on the hunt for the best mascaras on the market. Our favorites get bonus points if they're affordable; more and more cosmetic companies are making low-cost, high-quality options. If you're looking for a new formula that will thicken, lengthen, or curl your eyelashes, we have found some winners. Amazon's top-rated options have incredible reviews that captured our attention, so we rounded up the very best choices on the site. Some brands are quite familiar while others are totally new to us. Shop through the list and give one of these beloved picks a try.