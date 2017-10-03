 Skip Nav
The 6 Top-Rated Mascaras on Amazon Will Give You Lashes Like Whoa — All Under $16

We're eternally on the hunt for the best mascaras on the market. Our favorites get bonus points if they're affordable; more and more cosmetic companies are making low-cost, high-quality options. If you're looking for a new formula that will thicken, lengthen, or curl your eyelashes, we have found some winners. Amazon's top-rated options have incredible reviews that captured our attention, so we rounded up the very best choices on the site. Some brands are quite familiar while others are totally new to us. Shop through the list and give one of these beloved picks a try.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
$7
Buy Now
Isehan Kiss Me Heroine Make Mascara
$10
Buy Now
Vivienne Sabó Cabaret Première Artistic Volume Mascara
$12
Buy Now
It's So BIG Volumizing Mascara by Elizabeth Mott
$15
Buy Now
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara
$6
Buy Now
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara
$6
Buy Now
