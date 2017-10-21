These 7 Enhancing Matte Bronzers Will Make Your Skin Look Silky-Smooth

One thing we all love about Summer is having that sun-kissed glow on your face. Now that we're in Fall and your tan is slowly fading, it doesn't mean you have to lose that color; bronzer is the best way to maintain your shine year-round. In warmer months, using bright and shimmery choices gives you that iridescent shine, especially when the sun hits your face. But this season, switch up your look and go for a more matte look. Using these matte picks helps your makeup look fresh and smoother than ever. We shopped and found some of the best buys out there right now for your seasonal makeup looks. Take a look at our top choices.