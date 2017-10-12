Blood Eyeliner Is Slime Liner's Gory Twin — and You Need to Try It For Halloween

Eyeliner is a simple way to spook up your makeup look during Halloween, but sometimes a simple wing isn't enough. Blood liner is slime liner's evil twin, and as we head toward All Hallows' Eve, it's definitely our current favorite liner trend.

Makeup enthusiasts have created different variations of the style, some opting for a slime liner look and others creating a wing so sharp, it could kill. For your own blood liner look, you'll need your trusty Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Black ($20), some good old-fashioned fake blood, and MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Carnivorous ($16) if you want to re-create Viktor Peters's look.

If you aren't into adding gore to your eyes, have no fear, because bat liner will answer all your ghoulish makeup needs without the blood.